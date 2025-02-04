DeepSeek shows there's room for more AI players

Even as advancements make it easier to build large AI models, a bigger challenge remains: the enormous computing power required to stay competitive. Xia “Ben” Hu, an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Rice University, acknowledges that DeepSeek is a more efficient step forward in AI development. However, he notes that it doesn’t fundamentally shift the overall power dynamics in AI infrastructure, where access to vast computing resources still determines who leads the race.

“DeepSeek is backed by a large venture fund in China, and has access to tens of thousands of GPUs,” Hu says. “That’s still a major barrier for many smaller startups.”

However, Hu predicts that the most significant shift would likely be in enterprise AI adoption. “Traditional industries—oil and gas, manufacturing—have been hesitant to develop their own AI solutions,” he says. “With costs dropping and open-source models improving, companies that once relied on external AI services are now considering building in-house models tailored to their specific needs.”

The implications go beyond one model. With open-source AI projects multiplying, smaller startups can now access tools that once required massive data centers and enormous budgets. Cox said that OpenAI and its counterparts have long projected an “air of inevitability”—that only those with deep pockets could lead in AI. But as DeepSeek and other models emerge, that notion is starting to crack.

“We’re seeing a shift where a much broader aperture of players can compete in this space,” Cox says. “It’s not that anybody with USD 5 million can roll up and build a top-tier model overnight. But well-funded startups and midsized companies? Absolutely.”

Researchers are also focusing on efficiency rather than raw computing power. Cox and his research team have zeroed in on the Mixture of Experts approach, which allows AI to be more selective about how it uses processing resources.

"Mixture of Experts is just one piece of the puzzle—there's a lot more coming," he says, suggesting that the future of AI may depend less on access to advanced chips and more on smarter ways of using existing hardware.

Sattigeri highlighted one such innovation: the rise of synthetic data, or artificially generated information that mimics real-world data. “With models like DeepSeek, we’re seeing a shift toward using AI-generated synthetic data to refine and train models more efficiently,” he says. “This could significantly lower costs and make high-quality AI accessible to more players.”

The increasing accessibility of AI development raises new questions about the future of competition. Will infrastructure and computing power still determine the winners, or will the ability to innovate quickly become the most valuable asset? According to Cox, it’s a mix of both.

“You still need serious infrastructure, you still need great talent, but the moat that OpenAI and Google have isn’t as deep as they’d like people to believe,” he says. “Secrets don’t stay secret in this field. Ideas spread, and people move around. We’re seeing rapid convergence.”

Hu added that AI development still requires four critical components: “I call it the ABCD model—Algorithms, Big Data, Compute and Distribution,” he says. “The best AI companies have all four. DeepSeek is making a dent in the first two, but compute and distribution still give the major players an edge.”