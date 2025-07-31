Can AI learn to second-guess itself?

AI systems can ace tests and mimic experts, but they still don’t know when to raise a hand and admit they might be wrong.

Large language models (LLMs) can now translate text, summarize information, generate code and hold conversations with surprising fluency. They are fast, fluent and often convincing. But they don’t know when they’re guessing, and they can sound confident even when they’re confused or out of their depth.

What’s missing is a way to step back and reflect; a system that knows when to pause and reassess. In humans, this reflective layer is known as metacognition, and IBM researchers believe that a similar functionality could be the key to making AI more reliable and adaptable.

IBM Fellow and Global AI Ethics Lead Francesca Rossi and colleagues are championing a new architecture that separates fast heuristics from deliberate reasoning and layers a system of reflective oversight on top. The architecture, named SOFAI, stands for Slow and Fast AI; it draws inspiration from psychology and cognitive science, and translates those insights into AI engineering principles.

“We wanted to combine the strengths of both neural and symbolic approaches without forcing them into a single hybrid,” Rossi said in an interview with IBM Think. “That meant creating a structure that could govern which reasoning mode to use, and when.”