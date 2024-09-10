The rise of robotics in the auto industry

The auto industry is going all-in on robotics. The automotive sector has become the number one adopter of industrial robots, making up 33% of all installations in the US last year, according to a 2024 study by the International Federation of Robotics. Key reasons include transitioning to more electric vehicles as well as labor shortages.

Automakers employ a variety of robots that range from collaborative robots (or “cobots”) to six-axis robotic arms. But the latest—and buzziest—tech is the humanoid robots that are walking their way onto the factory floor.

Recently California robotics company Figure, which raised USD 675 million earlier this year, released a video demonstrating how its Figure 01 humanoid operates in a BMW factory; in August they released Figure 02, which can have natural speech conversations thanks to an OpenAI integration and is being tested by BMW now. And this summer, Tesla showcased its Optimus Gen 2 at the World AI Conference in Shanghai and says it plans to use it in Tesla factories soon; Elon Musk has suggested that Optimus has the potential to become more valuable than Tesla’s other products combined. Mercedes-Benz and China’s Nio are also experimenting with humanoids in their factories.

Previously, Hyundai purchased Boston Dynamics in 2021, although there’s no word on BD’s Atlas humanoid being used in Hyundai factories just yet—more on them in a minute.