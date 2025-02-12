When you shouldn’t patch: Managing your risk factors

Look at any article with advice about best practices for cybersecurity, and about third or fourth on that list, you’ll find something about applying patches and updates quickly and regularly. Patching for known vulnerabilities is about as standard as it gets for good cybersecurity hygiene, right up there with using multi-factor authentication and thinking before you click on links in emails from unknown senders.

So imagine my surprise when attending Qualys QSC24 in San Diego to hear a number of conference speakers say that patching shouldn’t be an automatic reaction. In fact, they say, there are times when it is better not to patch at all.

No, you don’t need to fix everything, says Dilip Bachwani, Chief Technology Officer with Qualys.

“It’s not practical,” Bachwani adds. “Even if there is a vulnerability, it may not apply in your environment.” It could be an application that isn’t an internet-facing asset or something secured through other controls.