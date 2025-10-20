Walking the golden path to AI value

What exactly is the right path for organizations to walk when it comes to AI? The “golden path” to AI value is the balance between hype and hesitation—finding pragmatic ways to deliver measurable outcomes today, while building the foundations for long-term transformation, Gartner says.
At its flagship regional conference—Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 on the Gold Coast, Australia—the dilemma facing today’s CIOs was a major focus: boards are demanding tangible AI value now, yet most organizations are still working through issues of readiness, culture and cost. The advice was clear: to succeed, CIOs must focus on simplification, cultural readiness and vendor selection.
Here are some lessons CIOs can take to ensure that they are taking this path.
CIOs should internalize the following recommendations:
IBM has walked this path, the company’s Richie Paul says. And its transformation wasn’t theoretical—it was a disciplined effort to simplify operations, scale AI and reimagine how work gets done. Here’s how:
Here is the practical application of Gartner’s recommendations: start with simplification, scale with discipline and select vendors that deliver measurable outcomes.
AI transformation is not about chasing hype or waiting for perfection. It’s about choosing the right path, the right pace and the right partners.
IBM shows what’s possible: billions in cost savings, streamlined processes, improved employee experience and a cultural shift that embraces AI as a trusted collaborator.
For CIOs, the golden path is not abstract—it is walkable, with discipline, foresight and the right guidance. And the lessons are clear: simplify, scale and select vendors who bring proven transformation experience.
What makes IBM’s journey relevant is that the same capabilities we used internally are available to clients. CIOs walking their own golden path can leverage:
IBM’s experience underpins these capabilities as both a technology provider and a transformation partner—and validated by the results of our own journey. IBM has walked this path. Now we are helping others to do the same.