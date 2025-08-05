8 – 10 September 2025
Gold Coast, Australia
In today’s AI-driven world, leaders aren’t just fast – they’re intelligent. Like a Formula 1 team, they win through telemetry, trust, and split-second decision-making.
Join IBM this September at Gartner IT Symposium / Xpo 2025 on the Gold Coast to explore IBM’s formula for performance.
Discover how IBM’s technology is helping enterprise leaders operate like a high-performance team: synchronised, proactive and ready to respond. With trusted AI, intelligent automation, and governed cloud operations, IBM enables clients to shift from reaction to prediction – and lead confidently in the Age of intelligence.
AI in the Fast Lane: Ferrari and IBM’s GenAI Transformation Playbook
From the racetrack to the enterprise, Ferrari and IBM share a winning formula—turning bold AI ambition into lasting advantage. In this session, learn how Ferrari reimagined the digital customer experience with GenAI, and how IBM realised $3.5M in productivity gains through AI-driven transformation.Two visionary brands, one powerful story: strategic bets, breakthrough technology, and GenAI that delivers measurable business results.
Speakers: Richie Paul, Generative AI and Strategy and Transformation Lead, IBM
Duration: 30 mins
The Winning Formula: Lessons on Balancing Investment & Innovation
As AI-fuelled transformation accelerates, leaders must finely tune the balance between performance, cost, and innovation. In this powerful panel, senior leaders from Commonwealth Bank Australia, Apptio and IBM share how they are driving innovation while maintaining financial accountability and transparency.
Hear how they’re leveraging Technology Business Management (TBM) and Strategic Portfolio Management to gain full visibility into technology spend, to optimise resources, and ensure every dollar drives maximum value for customers and citizens. Walk away with new ideas to sharpen cost control, reimagine resource allocation, and unlock the full potential of AI and automation.
Speakers: Sunil Thomas, General Manager - Technology Finance, Commonwealth Bank Australia | Matt Pinter, APAC Field CTO, Apptio | Matt O’Hara, Partner - Application Operations, IBM
Duration: 30 mins
The 15-Minute AI Agent Demo Challenge: Play, Build, Automate!
Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed session where speed meets agentic AI!This fast-paced demo will show how to quickly build and deploy a task-ready AI agent using watsonx Orchestrate that integrates with over 80 enterprise tools. If we miss the timer, you win a prize!Discover how watsonx supports no-code, low-code and pro-code, making intelligent automation accessible for every skill level. You'll also learn how to manage multiple agents through a centralised chat interface and discover proven strategies to boost value from AI.
Speakers: Nicholas Renotte, Head of AI Developer Advocacy, IBM
Duration: 20 mins
Automated IT Resilience in the Fast Lane: Improving Productivity & ROI from Tool Sprawl
Managing enterprise applications across hybrid cloud environments is increasingly complex and resource intensive.
Organisations are burning time and resources keeping the wheels on, instead of driving real innovation. Despite all the dashboards, alerts and manual checks, outages still happen and delays in remediation can cost you the podium. It's time to shift gears.
This high-octane demo shows how IBM Concert can proactively spot risks, autonomously analyse app-specific data and deliver tailored recommendations to accelerate response time. See how your teams can design no-code workflows and leverage AI agents for continuous resilience and compliance assessment.
Speaker: Kevin Shen, Principal Product Manager, IBM Concert, IBM | Annie Lin, IT Automation Technology Leader, IBM
Duration: 20 mins
Agentic AI in the Driver’s Seat: How to Accelerate AI Adoption Without Losing Control
In the race to lead with intelligence, agentic AI acts like a race engineer — driving performance, navigating complexity and making autonomous decisions at speed. Smart automation must operate within strict guardrails to ensure governance and enterprise-readiness. When outcomes, risk and compliance are on the line, you need more than a passenger. But where do you begin? Join IBM and industry peers in an interactive discussion on how businesses are transitioning to agentic AI with built-in governance – delivering autonomy with accountability to drive real business value.
Speakers: Michal Chorev, Trustworthy AI Lead, IBM | Kieran Hagan, Data and AI Segment Leader, IBM
Duration: 60 minutes
Navigating to Success with AI-Driven IT Operations, moderated by IBM
Start your engines for a high-octane roundtable with IBM and your peers as we navigate the track to autonomous IT operations. Join us to discuss the role of AI-driven automation in transforming IT operations from reactive to predictive. We'll explore both foundational and transformational considerations when building the future of autonomous work.
Discover how to enhance system resilience through self-healing capabilities powered by AI-driven automation. We'll also debate the benefits of intelligent runbook execution to streamline operations, and discuss strategies for optimising resource utilisation while minimising operational overhead. Just like a high performance racing team fine-tunes for peak performance, you’ll gain insights to drive agility, efficiency, and innovation across your IT landscape
Speaker: Matt O'Hara, Partner - Application Operations, IBM | Gabriel Deepak, Practice Lead - AI Operations, IBM
Duration: 60 minutes
A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business
A one-stop, integrated, end- to-end AI development studio
Direct, manage and monitor your AI using a single toolkit to speed responsible, transparent, explainable AI
The only hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics
Discover, govern and share your data—wherever it resides—to fuel AI that delivers accurate, timely and relevant insights
Transform raw data into AI-ready data with a streamlined user experience for integrating any data using any style.
Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives
AI-powered delivery platform to accelerate value creation at scale
Discover how you can better manage the risk and costs of data breaches
AI to defend against AI-based cybersecurity threats
The AI Oversight Gap - Top insights, AI impact, and risk reduction best practices
If you're already attending the Gartner event, please visit the IBM booth and the IBM Engagement Zone at the venue!