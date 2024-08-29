Simplifying IAM through orchestration

The recent X-Force Threat Intelligence Index validated what many of us in the industry already knew: Identity has become the leading attack vector. The 2024 report showed a 71% increase in valid identities used in cyberattacks year-over-year. What really puts it into perspective is the realization that you are just as likely to have your valid identity used in a cyberattack as you are to see a phishing attack in your organization. Hackers don’t hack in; they log in.

The risk of valid identities being used as the entry point by bad actors is expected to continue with the ever-increasing applications and systems being added in today’s hybrid environments. We are finding an overwhelming majority of organizations are choosing to use different identity vendors that offer the best capability for each use case, instead of consolidating with one vendor. The use of various identity tools is further compounded with managing access to your legacy application infrastructure, integrating new users during mergers and acquisitions. The hybrid reality has also led to an inconsistent user experience for your workers, partners and customers, an increased risk of identity-based attacks, and added an additional burden on your admins.

To solve the identity challenges created by today’s hybrid environments, businesses need a versatile solution that complements existing identity solutions while effectively integrating various identity and access management (IAM) silos into a cohesive whole. Solutions that help create a consistent user experience for your workers, partners and customers across all applications and systems. Organizations and industry analysts refer to this connected IAM infrastructure as an identity fabric. Organizations have begun to move toward connecting multiple IAM solutions through a common identity fabric.