Risk, reward, and reality: Has enterprise perception of the public cloud changed?

Cloud computing has always had a perception problem. From the perspective of enterprise C-suites and IT teams, public clouds meant bigger attack surfaces combined with lower visibility, giving attackers the upper hand.

Meanwhile, from the perspective of consumers — which all C-suite and IT team members become on their days off — the cloud came with massive potential. From file and photo storage to streaming video services and worldwide e-commerce, the public cloud quickly became commonplace in public life.

So why the disconnect? In large part, enterprises were concerned about the man behind the curtain. While many providers were long on promises, they were short on details. The result was a “shared responsibility” model that saw both customer and provider playing a role in data defense, but neither one was entirely clear on what that role entailed. This was exemplified by a Capital One data breach in 2019, which saw both the bank and its cloud partner, AWS, under scrutiny for their security.

To help address these concerns, cloud providers doubled down on security. In 2021, Amazon, Google, IBM and Apple pledged 30 billion USD to help address growing security concerns. It worked: In 2024, 94% of businesses reported improvement in security after moving to the cloud. Or consider the results of Flexera’s State of the Cloud Report: In 2020, security was the top concern among executives. In 2024, security has fallen to second place.

The data tells the tale: Enterprise public cloud perception is changing.

Slowly.