Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) has traditionally been the safety net of organizations. It ensures that policies are followed, risks are logged and compliance reports are delivered on time. In an AI-driven world, that’s no longer enough.

As organizations rapidly adopt AI tools across departments, the risk landscape is transforming. What was once a predictable, policy-based process is now a real-time, dynamic challenge that demands greater speed, visibility and strategic foresight.

This analysis examines how AI is not just changing what GRC teams do, but fundamentally reshaping the way they operate.