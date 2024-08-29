Why Use Process Mining?

Process mining applies algorithms to proprietary log data sets from IT systems. The granularity of the log data (fine to coarse) determines how easily it can be analyzed and leveraged (with coarse data being easier to analyze and leverage than fine data).

A multisystem process mining approach might include event data from across an organization. Therefore, it’s possible that the sources of data are both systems (e.g., enterprise risk planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM)) and departments (e.g., human resources).

What is an event log?

Let’s step back and look at our source: the event log. An event log is a digital record that helps organizations understand what is happening within a network. In many respects, it’s like a snapshot that captures a moment or specific action.

Another simple way to look at it — something happened (an event) at a certain time (timestamp). Attached to that date and time might be additional useful information. For example, someone tries and fails to log on to a SaaS application. In addition to the event and timestamp, there would be an incident associated with the log. Coupled with the analysis and visualizations that process mining technology can provide, the event log can help paint a more complete picture of what took place in a complex transaction.