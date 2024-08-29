Why Use Process Mining?

Organizations — from lean startups to Big Tech — can only approach maximum efficiency and make key business process improvements when they understand how their workflows truly work. Humans alone can’t perform this data extraction and analysis fast enough to make their organizations competitive.
With process mining, organizations can expose what’s really happening in their processes instead of operating under assumptions. They can then identify the root causes of bottlenecks in real-time, optimize their resources and scale with full productivity and confidence.
Process mining is a tool for modern business process management (BPM). It lives at the intersection of data science and management science. Process mining is comprised of a group of strategies with a common goal — to glean process insights within information systems via units called event logs.
The technique an organization uses for process mining depends on the stage where its process models reside. Here are the three main process mining techniques:
Together, these data mining techniques help organizations maintain a high level of standardization, predictability and continual improvement. Companies can use process mining for the optimization of a single process, individual department or entire organization.
Companies that have identified and can track their process KPIs have the benefit of deeper process analysis. They can track weaknesses in their business processes and find low-risk paths to enhancement, making them more agile and competitive in the marketplace.
Here’s how process mining helps them achieve and maintain this agility and competitive edge:
Process mining applies algorithms to proprietary log data sets from IT systems. The granularity of the log data (fine to coarse) determines how easily it can be analyzed and leveraged (with coarse data being easier to analyze and leverage than fine data).
A multisystem process mining approach might include event data from across an organization. Therefore, it’s possible that the sources of data are both systems (e.g., enterprise risk planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM)) and departments (e.g., human resources).
Let’s step back and look at our source: the event log. An event log is a digital record that helps organizations understand what is happening within a network. In many respects, it’s like a snapshot that captures a moment or specific action.
Another simple way to look at it — something happened (an event) at a certain time (timestamp). Attached to that date and time might be additional useful information. For example, someone tries and fails to log on to a SaaS application. In addition to the event and timestamp, there would be an incident associated with the log. Coupled with the analysis and visualizations that process mining technology can provide, the event log can help paint a more complete picture of what took place in a complex transaction.
Process mining can be applied to any organization (in any industry) that employs and logs business processes. Below are some common process mining use cases:
