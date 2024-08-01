One of the first steps in the pen testing process is deciding on which methodology to follow.

Below, we’ll dive into five of the most popular penetration testing frameworks and pen testing methodologies to help guide stakeholders and organizations to the best method for their specific needs and ensure it covers all required areas.

1. Open-Source Security Testing Methodology Manual

Open-Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM) is one of the most popular standards of penetration testing. This methodology is peer-reviewed for security testing and was created by the Institute for Security and Open Methodologies (ISECOM).

The method is based on a scientific approach to pen testing with accessible and adaptable guides for testers. The OSSTMM includes key features, such as an operational focus, channel testing, metrics and trust analysis in its methodology.

OSSTMM provides a framework for network penetration testing and vulnerability assessment for pen testing professionals. It is meant to be a framework for providers to find and resolve vulnerabilities, such as sensitive data and issues surrounding authentication.

2. Open Web Application Security Project

OWASP, short for Open Web Application Security Project, is an open-source organization dedicated to web application security.

The non-profit organization’s goal is to make all its material free and easily accessible for anyone who wants to improve their own web application security. OWASP has its own Top 10 (link resides outside of ibm.com), which is a well-maintained report outlining the biggest security concerns and risks to web applications, such as cross-site scripting, broken authentication and getting behind a firewall. OWASP uses the top 10 list as a basis for its OWASP Testing Guide.

The guide is divided into three parts: OWASP testing framework for web application development, web application testing methodology and reporting. The web application methodology can be used separately or as a part of the web testing framework for web application penetration testing, mobile application penetration testing, API penetration testing, and IoT penetration testing.

3. Penetration Testing Execution Standard

PTES, or Penetration Testing Execution Standard, is a comprehensive penetration testing method.

PTES was designed by a team of information security professionals and is made up of seven main sections covering all aspects of pen testing. The purpose of PTES is to have technical guidelines to outline what organizations should expect from a penetration test and guide them throughout the process, starting at the pre-engagement stage.

The PTES aims to be the baseline for penetration tests and provide a standardized methodology for security professionals and organizations. The guide provides a range of resources, such as best practices in each stage of the penetration testing process, from start to finish. Some key features of PTES are exploitation and post exploitation. Exploitation refers to the process of gaining access to a system through penetration techniques such as social engineering and password cracking. Post exploitation is when data is extracted from a compromised system and access is maintained.

4. Information System Security Assessment Framework

Information System Security Assessment Framework (ISSAF) is a pen testing framework supported by the Information Systems Security Group (OISSG).

This methodology is no longer maintained and is likely not the best source for the most up-to-date information. However, one of its main strengths is that it links individual pen testing steps with specific pen testing tools. This type of format can be a good foundation for creating an individualized methodology.

5. National Institute of Standards and Technology

NIST, short for the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is a cybersecurity framework that provides a set of pen testing standards for the federal government and outside organizations to follow. NIST is an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce and should be considered the minimum standard to follow.

NIST penetration testing aligns with the guidance sent by NIST. To comply with such guidance, organizations must perform penetration tests following the pre-determined set of guidelines.