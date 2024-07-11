39% of MSPs report major setbacks when adapting to advanced security technologies

SOPHOS, a leading global provider of managed security solutions, has recently released its annual MSP Perspectives report for 2024. This most recent report provides insights from 350 different managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Australia on modern cybersecurity tools solutions. It also documents newly discovered risks and challenges in the industry.

Among the many findings of this most recent report, one of the most concerning trends is the difficulties MSPs face when adapting their service offerings to combat the latest surge of next-generation cyberattacks. When scaling infrastructure to support more advanced security preparedness, MSPs must consider how to navigate these pitfalls.