Mastering the complexities of GHG accounting

Several years ago, the GHG Protocol updated the reporting standard to require two methods of Scope 2 emission calculations: the location-based method and a newer, market-based method.

Traditionally, organizations were required to report their Scope 2 emissions based on a standard set of grid-average emissions factors. Following this approach, known as the location-based method, all emission-reduction efforts should be excluded from the GHG inventory. Initially, this made sense, as it enabled organizations to be compared directly. However, it prevented some organizations from showcasing their efforts or taking credit for their green power purchases in their emissions totals. The Scope 2 market-based approach addressed this issue.

This market-based approach instructs organizations to apply energy attribute certificates (EACs), such as renewable energy certificates (RECs) or guarantees of origin, to their electricity consumption and then source emission factors from contracts or suppliers where available.

In instances where consumption is not covered by EACs or other factors, residual mix factors are applied to consumption. Residual mix factors are similar to grid-average factors but are calculated based on electricity generated from non-renewable sources (oil, gas, coal, etc.) or other sources not backed by EACs.

If residual mix factors are not available for a region, then standard grid-average factors should be used, as they are in the standard location-based method.

Using the market-based method should prove helpful as your organization pursues intentional procurement of clean and renewable energy. The first step of this accounting process is to understand your organization’s electricity purchases. There may be a mix of sources, especially if the organization works across various regions. Once tallied, contact each supplier and collect their emissions factors as comprehensively as possible.

Once the energy procurement strategies are understood, it may be easier to categorize your emissions. Whether your organization already has begun the process of clean energy procurement or is just getting started, remember the following tips to allow for market-based Scope 2 emissions calculations: