Mastering the complexities of GHG accounting

The demand for financial-grade greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting is rapidly growing as investors and businesses seek to understand both their own emissions profile, and that of the entities in their value chain. The most widely used approach for GHG emission calculations is the GHG Protocol. Yet as GHG accounting continues to evolve and attract more scrutiny, complexities are emerging that can trip up even the most experienced reporters. This is where GHG reporting software can make a significant difference in capturing the required metrics, conducting the GHG calculations and producing robust reports.
In this article, we explore those challenges: including how to account for renewable energy purchases and how to approach Scope 3 emissions calculations.
Under the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard, GHG emissions are divided into scopes for calculation and reporting:
Several years ago, the GHG Protocol updated the reporting standard to require two methods of Scope 2 emission calculations: the location-based method and a newer, market-based method.
Traditionally, organizations were required to report their Scope 2 emissions based on a standard set of grid-average emissions factors. Following this approach, known as the location-based method, all emission-reduction efforts should be excluded from the GHG inventory. Initially, this made sense, as it enabled organizations to be compared directly. However, it prevented some organizations from showcasing their efforts or taking credit for their green power purchases in their emissions totals. The Scope 2 market-based approach addressed this issue.
This market-based approach instructs organizations to apply energy attribute certificates (EACs), such as renewable energy certificates (RECs) or guarantees of origin, to their electricity consumption and then source emission factors from contracts or suppliers where available.
In instances where consumption is not covered by EACs or other factors, residual mix factors are applied to consumption. Residual mix factors are similar to grid-average factors but are calculated based on electricity generated from non-renewable sources (oil, gas, coal, etc.) or other sources not backed by EACs.
If residual mix factors are not available for a region, then standard grid-average factors should be used, as they are in the standard location-based method.
Using the market-based method should prove helpful as your organization pursues intentional procurement of clean and renewable energy. The first step of this accounting process is to understand your organization’s electricity purchases. There may be a mix of sources, especially if the organization works across various regions. Once tallied, contact each supplier and collect their emissions factors as comprehensively as possible.
Once the energy procurement strategies are understood, it may be easier to categorize your emissions. Whether your organization already has begun the process of clean energy procurement or is just getting started, remember the following tips to allow for market-based Scope 2 emissions calculations:
According to the CDP’s 2022 Supply Chain Report results of respondents show that supply chain emissions are on average 11.4x greater than emissions coming directly from the operations of their businesses.
While significant in emissions impact, the process of sourcing and accurately capturing data for Scope 3 can be a challenge. The breadth of the data types can be large, and the size and complexity of the challenge should not be underestimated. While a cloud-based data collection tool such as IBM Envizi can help to collect and sort the information, this process requires manual cross-functional stakeholder cooperation.
To ease the Scope 3 calculation and reporting process, consider the following suggestions:
Accurate GHG accounting is critical to advancing decarbonization goals and instilling stakeholder confidence in your organization’s progress. IBM Envizi has been supporting organizations with GHG accounting and reporting for over a decade and is well placed to help organizations tackle the associated challenges. In summary:
The complexities of GHG accounting can be simplified with dedicated and knowledgeable resources such as GHG reporting software and sustainability consultants to help your organization select and allocate factors, account for green power purchases and manage Scope 3 emissions.
Build your sustainability data foundation, streamline reporting and accelerate decarbonization with the IBM Envizi ESG Suite