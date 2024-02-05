Mastering identity security: A primer on FICAM best practices

For federal and state governments and agencies, identity is the crux of a robust security implementation. Numerous individuals disclose confidential, personal data to commercial and public entities daily, necessitating that government institutions uphold stringent security measures to protect their assets.

This need for robust security underscored by Executive Order 14028, published in May 2021, calls for enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity posture. The executive order highlights the importance of securing digital assets and mitigating cyberthreats by emphasizing the modernization of identity and access management (IAM) systems. Concurrently, the Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM) program has been pivotal in shaping the government’s approach to secure identity and access.

This article delves deeper into these principles, elucidates the advantages of deploying FICAM systems, and provides insights into best practices for implementation.