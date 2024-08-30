Managing your cloud ecosystems: Maintaining workload continuity during worker node upgrades

VPC worker nodes are replaced by removing the old worker node and provisioning a new worker node that runs at the new version. You can upgrade one or more worker nodes at the same time, but if you upgrade multiple at once, they become unavailable at the same time. To make sure you have enough capacity to run your workload during the upgrade, you can plan to either resize your worker pools to temporarily add extra worker nodes (similar to the process described for classic worker nodes) or plan to upgrade your worker nodes one by one.

Wrap up

Whether you choose to implement a configmap, resize your worker pool or upgrade components one-by-one, creating a workload continuity plan before you upgrade your worker nodes can help you create a more streamlined, efficient setup with limited downtime.

Now that you have a plan to prevent disruptions during worker node upgrades, keep an eye out for the next blog in our series, which will discuss how, when and why to implement major, minor or patch upgrades to your clusters and worker nodes.