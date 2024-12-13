Making smart cybersecurity spending decisions in 2025

December is a month of numbers, from holiday countdowns to RSVPs for parties. But for business leaders, the most important numbers this month are the budget numbers for 2025. With cybersecurity a top focus for many businesses in 2025, it is likely to be a top-line item on many budgets heading into the New Year.

Gartner expects that cybersecurity spending is expected to increase 15% in 2025, from USD 183.9 billion to USD 212 billion. Security services lead the way for the segment expecting the most spending growth, with security software coming in second and network security as the third area of growth.

“The continued heightened threat environment, cloud movement and talent crunch are pushing security to the top of the priorities list and pressing chief information security officers (CISOs) to increase their organization’s security spend,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, Senior Research Principal at Gartner in a recent press release. “Furthermore, organizations are currently assessing their endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) needs and making adjustments to boost their operational resilience and incident response following the CrowdStrike outage.”