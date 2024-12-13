Making smart cybersecurity spending decisions in 2025

4 min read
December is a month of numbers, from holiday countdowns to RSVPs for parties. But for business leaders, the most important numbers this month are the budget numbers for 2025. With cybersecurity a top focus for many businesses in 2025, it is likely to be a top-line item on many budgets heading into the New Year.
Gartner expects that cybersecurity spending is expected to increase 15% in 2025, from USD 183.9 billion to USD 212 billion. Security services lead the way for the segment expecting the most spending growth, with security software coming in second and network security as the third area of growth.
“The continued heightened threat environment, cloud movement and talent crunch are pushing security to the top of the priorities list and pressing chief information security officers (CISOs) to increase their organization’s security spend,” said Shailendra Upadhyay, Senior Research Principal at Gartner in a recent press release. “Furthermore, organizations are currently assessing their endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) needs and making adjustments to boost their operational resilience and incident response following the CrowdStrike outage.”
While spending decisions and increases are likely due to many different reasons, Gartner points to two main reasons for the predicted increase.
Instead of simply making a single line item on your organization’s budget that encompasses cybersecurity, accurate budgeting starts with breaking out all of the components of an effective cybersecurity program.
Consider the following in your budget:
While many organizations consider business disruption and potential risk when creating their cybersecurity budget, many overlook how the budget impacts the cybersecurity team.
The ISACA State of Cybersecurity 2024 and Beyond found that 66% of cybersecurity professionals stated their role is more stressful. Not surprisingly, the top reason (81%) stated was that the threat landscape is increasingly complex. However, the budget being too low (45%) tied for second with worsened hiring retention challenges and staff not being skilled/trained.
The report found that more than half (51%) felt that their budgets were underfunded, an increase from 47% sharing that sentiment in 2023. Additionally, only 37% expect that their budgets will increase in 2025. Adding to the stress, only 40% had a high confidence that their team was prepared to handle a cyberattack. While at the same time, 47% expect a cyberattack on their organizations.
As business leaders are working on budgets, here are some ways to reduce employee stress related to the 2025 budget.
While the increase in cybersecurity spending is a positive trend overall, the most important thing is how companies use their higher investments. By making the right choices for your specific organization, you can reduce risk while also improving employee satisfaction.