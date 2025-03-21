As more enterprises begin to modernize their mainframes, they look for ways to integrate automation and AI into their core business processes and IT operations. In fact, 79% of IT executives see the mainframe as essential for AI-driven innovation and value creation.

A diverse range of industries can benefit from the transformative potential of AI on the mainframe. When looking at TCO and ROI, it is important to view the mainframe as not just a transactional platform, but an evolving AI platform that brings new advancements and capabilities.

AI is a game changer for reducing operational costs and maximizing mainframe efficiency. AI tools can streamline the incident resolution process by predicting and preventing incidents, reducing the mean time to resolution from hours to minutes. Patching systems is much more efficient with AI mechanisms that can predict potential hardware failures and put into place preventive maintenance.

Another use case for advanced AI on the mainframe also includes code assistants, which help boost developer productivity and close skill gaps. These features not only help new users feel comfortable and be more productive but also improve the day-to-day functions of experienced users. Generative AI capabilities also streamline development processes, accelerate application modernization and reduce testing cycles.









AI on the mainframe means a faster journey to business modernization. With AI on the IBM Z® platform, a bank in North America achieved the ability to analyze every payment transaction in real-time to significantly reduce fraud, substantially reduce costs and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

With an on-chip AI accelerator, the bank also improved response time consistency and speed, which is a critical factor in fraud prevention. By embracing AI on the mainframe, the bank was able to elevate its fraud detection capabilities to unparalleled levels.

While moving toward business modernization, it is crucial to still consider energy efficiency and sustainability. By choosing to deploy AI on IBM z16®, organizations can reduce energy consumption for running inference operations by 41x in comparison to a comparable x86 server.

Mainframes drive innovation, economic value and digital transformation. For CIOs and CTOs, the key lies in using AI, hybrid cloud and automation to unlock their full potential.

The new mainframe math is not about pure cost calculations, but about balancing economics and value creation to maximize ROI. By rethinking traditional TCO calculations and emphasizing cost efficiency, organizations can deploy mainframes as economically sound and strategic assets.