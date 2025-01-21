Don’t forget the people: Intelligent business process automation requires more than data analysis

When many businesses first examine their processes in detail, they often discover something surprising: what they think is happening isn't what's actually happening. Consider a healthcare provider that set out to improve their billing operations. While data analysis revealed unexpected bottlenecks in the insurance pre-authorization process, it was the insights from healthcare staff that proved to be crucial in understanding the full picture.

Speaking with the front-line staff revealed an important truth: certain "delays" in processing—things that the data analysis flags as inefficiencies—were necessary moments of careful coordination between specialists, insurance providers and healthcare teams. These complex interactions created better patient outcomes but wouldn't be apparent from looking at the data alone.

This example illustrates a fundamental truth: successful business process automation requires both data-driven and human-driven insights. The gap between how processes work in theory and how they work in practice can be closed when organizations combine rigorous data analysis with deep understanding of the human role in workflows. When this synthesis is achieved, intelligent process automation (IPA) proves most transformative.

Intelligent process automation combines robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), workflow automation and process management technologies to create an integrated framework capable of handling complex, end-to-end business processes.

This integrated approach is crucial because process improvement isn't just about the data or efficiency— it’s about better outcomes and a stronger understanding of how people work within their systems to achieve those outcomes. By combining the revealing power of process mining with the contextual richness of human insight, organizations can create better automation solutions.