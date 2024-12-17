Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) suggests that gen AI investment is surging, with spending increasing more than 10 times in 12 months. The typical organization expects to grow its gen AI model portfolio by approximately 50% within 3 years.

However, these investments might not always be targeted effectively: one in three companies pauses their AI use case after the pilot phase. When AI initiatives falter, organizations waste time and resources, missing out on return on investment. This can sour internal attitudes toward AI and significantly reduce digital transformation efforts.

However, when properly executed, gen AI solutions can help organizations create transformative, top-line growth. Research shows that operating profits directly attributable to AI doubled to nearly 5% between 2022 and 2023, with projections reaching 10% by 2025. This data highlights the importance of focusing on AI initiatives, and IBM and its partners are ready to help turn ideas into revenue generators.