Maria Teresa Casati Service Partners Leader EMEA, IBM

Maria Teresa Casati has 27 years of experience with IBM in client-facing roles. Since January 2022, she has led the business with Service Partners, System Integrators, and Consultants in EMEA within the Ecosystem organization.

Previously, for three years, she had been the Sales Strategy & Transformation and Operations Leader for Systems in EMEA at the headquarters of IBM in Madrid; before that, she was Enterprise Sales Unit Leader of Retail and Consumer Product Goods, Strategic Outsourcing Sales Leader, Client Executive for Vodafone and Client Systems Manager in Italy. Previously, she spent one year in Dublin as part of the transformation project to consolidate IBM Telesales at the European level.