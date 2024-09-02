Hyperautomation: The Benefits and Challenges

Hyperautomation is the use of automation technology to streamline any and every process possible in an organization, enabling repetitive processes to run without manual intervention. Hyperautomation uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) to transform modern and legacy processes and equipment. This digital transformation can help an organization gain cost and resource efficiencies that enable it to thrive in a more competitive landscape.
The hype surrounding hyperautomation is real, and it can help your organization get ahead in today’s fast-paced, highly distributed, resource-starved environment. Any organization can adopt and benefit from hyperautomation technology, whether your processes are already automated or not, or your equipment is new or old.
With a highly remote workforce, resulting in fewer staff members at facilities, many industries have been hit hard by the inability to move as quickly as they desire or need to.
Some needs and goals that drive organizations towards hyperautomation include the following:
These needs and goals have resulted in a surge in hyperautomation adoption across many industries. For example, according to Gartner, “Currently, many people touch products and produce before they reach their ultimate destination, but automated factories and farms will soon do most of the work, including farming, picking, packing and shipping. By 2025 more than 20% of all products and produce will first be touched by a human at the time of purchase.” [1]
Gartner’s projection demonstrates that organizations are realizing the value that hyperautomation can provide to them, and they are moving quickly to implement hyperautomation to streamline their business.
As noted above, hyperautomation extends core automation and RPA with advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning.
Hyperautomation helps organizations:
Hyperautomation is especially advantageous for organizations with legacy operations or low automation levels. These organizations can see real results through digital process automation and infrastructure automation to increase connectivity, agility or efficiency of business operations.
Before embarking on a hyperautomation journey, it is important to pay close attention to the “up-front” details to help ensure a smooth implementation. Some of the most common challenges include the following:
The following actions can help ensure your implementation project will be successful:
Identify the experts in the processes as they exist today from the business side and the technical side. Who understands the inputs, mechanics and results the best? Do you have experts in-house who are familiar with the new technology and solutions? Ensure these people are involved in the project from the start.
What constraints may pose a challenge as you start moving forward? If you can mitigate or remediate any risks or constraints up front, your process will proceed more smoothly.
Use process mining to evaluate your existing processes and develop process maps to determine where high value exists. Create a digital twin to evaluate process effectiveness and determine where improvements can be made.
Give employees a risk-free way to explore. The resulting familiarity and comfort level will ease implementation and also determine where training is needed or where issues may arise.
Hyperautomation can be used by any industry, and in some cases, the technology is customizable or already customized for the needs of that particular business or industry.
In fact, according to the aforementioned study by Gartner, “By 2024, 80% of hyperautomation offerings will have limited industry-specific depth,” making it easier to deploy and gain efficiencies right away. In other words, by 2024, we should expect to see hyperautomation solutions for specific industries — such as the automotive manufacturing industry — with industry-specific hooks and functionality designed to ease the process.
Here are a few industry-specific examples demonstrating the benefits of hyperautomation.
The use of hyperautomation is becoming a priority for many businesses affected by COVID-19. Industries across the globe have dealt with productivity issues due to a reduced workforce, imposed capacity limitations and unanticipated fluctuations in demand. Hyperautomation is being adopted to address many of the resulting challenges by automating and accelerating repetitive processes. Companies are also using intelligent automation to increase consistency and quality — while often reducing costs.
If you’re ready to use hyperautomation in your business, we recommend getting started with IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. This is a set of integrated, market-leading software designed to help you solve your toughest operational challenges.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation provides AI-generated recommendations, analytics to measure impact and business-friendly low-code tooling to help you reduce the amount of time spent on manual process and decrease customer wait times. With IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, you can better comply with regulations to reduce risk and reallocate your time toward higher-value work.
[1] The Gartner 2021 Predictions: Accelerate Results Beyond RPA to Hyperautomation, November 30, 2020