Hyperautomation: The Benefits and Challenges

The hype surrounding hyperautomation is real, and it can help your organization get ahead in today’s fast-paced, highly distributed, resource-starved environment. Any organization can adopt and benefit from hyperautomation technology, whether your processes are already automated or not, or your equipment is new or old.

With a highly remote workforce, resulting in fewer staff members at facilities, many industries have been hit hard by the inability to move as quickly as they desire or need to.

Some needs and goals that drive organizations towards hyperautomation include the following:

The need to keep up with demand

Outdated work processes resulting in latency/inability to compete

The inability of corporate IT to keep up with the needs of the business due to lack of resources or knowledge

Employee curiosity and ambition

The need to meet regulatory compliance

The desire for consistency of production and higher quality products with less (or no) human error

These needs and goals have resulted in a surge in hyperautomation adoption across many industries. For example, according to Gartner, “Currently, many people touch products and produce before they reach their ultimate destination, but automated factories and farms will soon do most of the work, including farming, picking, packing and shipping. By 2025 more than 20% of all products and produce will first be touched by a human at the time of purchase.” [1]

Gartner’s projection demonstrates that organizations are realizing the value that hyperautomation can provide to them, and they are moving quickly to implement hyperautomation to streamline their business.