3 keys to building a robust hybrid cloud risk strategy

Hybrid cloud has become the new normal for enterprises in nearly all industries. Many enterprises have also deployed a hybrid multicloud environment that’s reliant on an ecosystem of different cloud service providers.

71% of executives think it’s difficult to realize the full potential of a digital transformation without having a solid hybrid cloud strategy in place. [1]

Managing complex business operations across a hybrid multicloud environment presents leaders with unique challenges, not least of which are cyberthreats that can bring essential business functions to a halt—potentially for days, weeks or months. A robust risk management strategy that takes full advantage of an enterprise’s hybrid multicloud environment and on-premises infrastructure can neutralize those vulnerabilities and deliver business resilience while unlocking innovation.

But what does such a strategy entail? There are three keys to developing a successful hybrid cloud risk management strategy: security, compliance and resiliency.