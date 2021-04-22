How to support increasing green mobility without killing the power grid

You may have done a double-take the first time you saw an enormous wind turbine or may have paused to stare at your supermarket’s first electric vehicle (EV) charger. But, EVs, solar panels and wind farms are now fairly common. Our world is embracing the fight against climate change, with electrification and renewable energy on the front lines. However, as separate solutions, these initiatives present two major challenges. First, renewable energy is volatile because it depends on external factors such as weather. This volatility is a threat to the power grid’s stability. Second, electrification — even just powering the world’s existing EVs — is already pushing the power grid to its limits. The solution is to use renewable energy to power electrification. But, how do we do this effectively and keep everyone, from EV drivers to energy producers, happy?

Finland-based energy company Fortum Oyj is determined to balance the power grid so that our green ambitions don’t fail. However, as part of the energy ecosystem itself, Fortum can see where the problem lies: the key players have conflicting objectives.

EV drivers want convenient, cost-effective charging to get them from Point A to Point B.

Charge point operators (CPOs) want to reduce the cost of peak energy loads.

Fleet owners want to successfully operate their fleets, but they can’t go 100% green to do this because they don’t yet have the infrastructure.

Energy providers want to keep the grid balanced without interrupting client business.

To achieve green mobility while maintaining a stable grid, Fortum wanted to bring together key players in an open exchange of information. To facilitate this process, Fortum turned to the IBM Garage, a proven framework for transformation that combines people, processes and technology. Following the agile, human-centered IBM Garage Methodology, IBM and Fortum got to work changing the world two weeks at a time.

Here’s a glimpse into how the first sprint went.