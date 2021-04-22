How to support increasing green mobility without killing the power grid

You may have done a double-take the first time you saw an enormous wind turbine or may have paused to stare at your supermarket’s first electric vehicle (EV) charger. But, EVs, solar panels and wind farms are now fairly common. Our world is embracing the fight against climate change, with electrification and renewable energy on the front lines. However, as separate solutions, these initiatives present two major challenges. First, renewable energy is volatile because it depends on external factors such as weather. This volatility is a threat to the power grid’s stability. Second, electrification — even just powering the world’s existing EVs — is already pushing the power grid to its limits. The solution is to use renewable energy to power electrification. But, how do we do this effectively and keep everyone, from EV drivers to energy producers, happy?
Finland-based energy company Fortum Oyj is determined to balance the power grid so that our green ambitions don’t fail. However, as part of the energy ecosystem itself, Fortum can see where the problem lies: the key players have conflicting objectives.
To achieve green mobility while maintaining a stable grid, Fortum wanted to bring together key players in an open exchange of information. To facilitate this process, Fortum turned to the IBM Garage, a proven framework for transformation that combines people, processes and technology. Following the agile, human-centered IBM Garage Methodology, IBM and Fortum got to work changing the world two weeks at a time.
Here’s a glimpse into how the first sprint went.
Week 1
Week 2
The Results
In only two weeks, Fortum and IBM defined a solution that can help keep sustainability sustainable and resolve concerns from key players in a complex, interconnected ecosystem. They accomplished this by listening to real people who are affected by both the problem and the solution and then brainstorming resolutions without constraint. The joint team worked collaboratively in an agile way and broke down big challenges into manageable chunks to address within timeboxed sprints. Even an issue as staggering as our world’s energy crisis can begin to feel approachable when the right mix of passion, methodology and expertise are applied. We can’t wait to see what’s next as Fortum and IBM continue to work together to build solutions that combat climate change.
