Hackers can use AI to show the vulnerabilities of different MFT products and have the AI write code to exploit those hacks. One of the biggest weaknesses of older MFT systems is that they rely on preset rules to identify risks. If a hacker finds a way around those rules, the system might not notice until it's too late.

AI takes a different approach: it can parse events in real-time and learn what "normal" behavior looks like in your file transfers and flag anything that doesn't fit. It can also detect event codes that are flagged for hacking, such as an IP address from a blocklist attempting to log in, a revoked certificate or a denial of service (DoS) attack. AI can also detect unrestricted file uploads, such as what happened recently to a certain file transfer software.

To use another example, let’s say your system normally runs file transfers during business hours, yet suddenly there is a huge amount of data being transferred to some unknown location in the middle of the night. An AI-enhanced MFT system would not wait for you to notice. It would stop the transfer, investigate the anomaly and call your IT team to prevent a possible data breach. This kind of proactive defense is a game-changer. It means that businesses can respond to threats instantly instead of after the damage is done.