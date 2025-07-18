Gen AI-driven modernization for private and on-premises clouds

Over the past decade, cloud computing has become the gold standard for digital transformation. From small to large enterprises, "moving to the cloud" is synonymous with agility, scalability and being cost-effective.
But the reality is more nuanced. Many organizations are realizing that a hybrid cloud approach where on-premises, private, sovereign and public cloud environments coexist is essential to meet business, regulatory and technical demands.
The hybrid cloud approach allows businesses to assign workloads to the environment that best fits their needs. For example, organizations with the strictest data requirements are turning to sovereign clouds (locally hosted, isolated from public cloud providers) to achieve both control and flexibility. Sovereign clouds and dedicated private clouds can serve workloads barred from migrating to the public cloud, while still delivering cloud-like capabilities and operational simplicity.
Organizations face a critical choice when modernizing existing systems: migrate to the cloud or optimize on-premises infrastructure. Each path has distinct advantages and challenges, shaped by cost, compliance, scalability and organizational readiness. The points we discuss further are important for the organizations to look for hybrid options and staying within the internalized data center but still continuously improve efficiency, scale and innovate.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
1. Regulatory and compliance requirements
Data residency and sovereignty laws (such as GDPR, HIPAA, RBI, PCI-DSS) often require that certain types of data remain within specific jurisdictions or under full control of the data owner.
This approach includes details about financial, health or defense data. Hyperscalers and leading providers now offer sovereign cloud solutions tailored for national, regional and sector-specific compliance, balancing agility with jurisdictional control. For example, Azure Sovereign Cloud, Azure GovCloud, AWS GovCloud, Oracle Private Cloud and IBM Cloud® Private allow organizations to adopt cloud-managed solutions while ensuring data remains in jurisdiction.
2. Latency-sensitive applications
Applications such as real-time control systems, high-frequency trading platforms or telecom switches demand ultra-low latency and high availability, which are hard to achieve over internet-based cloud connections. On-premises hosting or technologies like AWS Outposts, Google Anthos and Azure Arc offer hybrid models to host latency-sensitive apps near the edge, without fully relinquishing cloud benefits.
3. Data-intensive applications and bandwidth constraints
Applications that generate or process massive volumes of data locally can face impractical bandwidth costs and upload latencies when pushed to the cloud. A few examples of such applications are video surveillance systems, industrial IoT and scientific computing. When workloads require specific hardware (GPUs, FPGAs), the hybrid strategy allows these workloads to use dedicated on-premises infrastructure alongside cloud bursting for scale.
4. Traditional systems and technical incompatibilities
Some traditional applications are tightly coupled with custom hardware, OS kernels or local infrastructure. Refactoring or re-architecting them for cloud-native platforms might be too risky, expensive or technically unfeasible.
5. Security and control considerations
Certain organizations (for example, in defense, intelligence or critical infrastructure) require complete control over physical and logical access to systems. On-premises environments provide full control over network segmentation, encryption keys and physical access. This helps reduce points that are vulnerable to cyberattacks.
6. Cost predictability and financial governance
Cloud environments are OpEx-based and variable, which can lead to unpredictable monthly bills, especially for data-intensive or continuously running applications. On-premises deployments, while CapEx-heavy initially, offer stable long-term TCO, especially for steady-state workloads.
7. Edge computing and real-time local processing
Many modern applications (for example, autonomous vehicles, smart factories, remote monitoring and more) require real-time data analysis at the edge without relying on cloud connectivity. On-premises (or near-premises) compute capabilities at the edge ensure resiliency and performance, especially in unconnected or bandwidth-limited environments.
8. Software licensing or legacy restrictions
Certain enterprise or ISV software (for example, older versions of SAP, Oracle or industry-specific tools) might not be certified or supported in cloud environments. Licensing models might restrict deployment outside of dedicated, local infrastructure.
9. Custom hardware dependencies
Applications that rely on specialized hardware like GPUs, FPGAs or ASICs (for example, in medical imaging, CAD and more) might not be available or cost-effective in cloud environments. Hosting on-premises allows tailored hardware configurations for specific application needs.
10. Intermittent or unreliable network connectivity
In remote locations such as oil rigs, defense outposts or rural factories, internet reliability might be low or nonexistent. Applications need to function independently of cloud connectivity, requiring local hosting.
As user expectations shift toward seamless, always-on experiences, enterprise applications must evolve to keep pace. Earlier applications, often burdened by outdated architectures and inflexible infrastructure, struggle to meet modern performance benchmarks—especially under fluctuating loads or increased transaction volumes. Without modernization, these systems can become bottlenecks, impeding innovation, degrading user satisfaction and ultimately affecting the bottom line.
“Grounded innovation” is about making technology choices that align with operational realities, business priorities, performance requirements and not just industry trends. It’s about evolving systems and architectures in place rather than uprooting them for the sake of hype.
This mindset doesn’t reject the cloud. It embraces a fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud model, where decisions around modernization are driven by outcomes, data sovereignty, security and performance and not location alone.
This is where the concept of “in-place” modernization gains importance. Instead of lifting and shifting earlier systems to the cloud, in-place modernization enables gradual transformation within the existing environment. This approach reduces risk, maintains business continuity and allows organizations to apply cloud-native capabilities such as containerization, microservices and automation. These benefits are all possible without the need to disrupt core operations.
IBM recognizes that modernization journeys are increasingly hybrid—blending on-premises, edge, private, sovereign and public cloud footprints. Through its AM&M Garage method powered by AI, IBM supports this diversity with flexibility and automation.
IBM offers a comprehensive, AI-enabled, asset-driven methodology to help enterprises modernize legacy systems into agile, high-performance on-premises environments. This approach can ensure that transformation is not only technically effective but also aligned with business value. By using automation, AI insights and reusable assets, IBM accelerates modernization while minimizing disruption to existing operations.
• Discovery to delivery: IBM Garage methodology
At the heart of IBM’s modernization strategy, is the application modernization and migration (AM&M) IBM Garage™ method that delivers a structured, outcome-driven transformation journey. It begins with deep discovery workshops that assess application portfolios, infrastructure dependencies and organizational priorities.
These insights inform a clear modernization roadmap and a compelling value case, aligning technical initiatives with tangible business outcomes. Minimum viable products (MVPs) and proofs of concept (POCs) are rapidly developed to validate modernization hypotheses before full-scale rollout. Transformation is then scaled by using the IBM asset-powered factory delivery model, which uses gen AI and automation to drive modernization at speed and scale.
• Core transformation areas
• Application modernization: Rehost, re-platform, containerize, refactor or re-architect.
• Data modernization: Break data silos, enable real-time insights and prepare for AI-readiness.
• Enterprise integration and API strategy: Unlock data and services through APIs by using platforms such as IBM Cloud Pak®, MuleSoft or Apache Kafka.
• Security and compliance: Adopt zero-trust with tools such as IBM® Guardium® and HashiCorp Sentinel.
• Automation and DevOps: Use Red Hat® Ansible®, Instana® and IBM® Turbonomic® for continuous integration, delivery and ops efficiency.
For organizations focused on high performance and AI readiness, modernizing on-premises infrastructure is critical. IBM delivers integrated solutions that provide a flexible, scalable and secure foundation for future-ready workloads.
• IBM® Power® Systems are purpose-built to support AI-intensive and high-throughput enterprise workloads, while integrating seamlessly with hybrid clouds.
• IBM® Fusion HCI with watsonx® simplifies AI deployment with pre-integrated, turnkey systems optimized for AI model management and high-speed data processing.
• IBM Z® systems remain the gold standard for mission-critical workloads. IBM Z now supports integrated AI processing within the mainframe.
• IBM® Power® and IBM Z® systems support hybrid workloads with integrations to Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud and other cloud-native frameworks, ensuring AI-readiness and cloud extensibility.
• Offerings like IBM Cloud Satellite and IBM Fusion HCI help deliver cloud services anywhere whether it's in your data center, at the edge, or across sovereign cloud locations.
Ready to build a fit-for-purpose hybrid infrastructure? Let’s explore your options across on-premises, private, sovereign and public cloud environments. Click here to contact us for a bespoke discussion and discovery engagement.
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications.
Join IBM experts and industry leaders for a 45-minute live webinar exploring how IBM LinuxONE 5 empowers organizations to confidently embrace open-source innovation and AI at scale.
Use AI toolkit to unlock the full potential of popular open source AI programs on your IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms
See how top data integration platforms are enabling resilient, scalable, and hybrid-ready infrastructures for tomorrow’s enterprise.
Get a side-by-side comparison of vendors driving the next wave of high-performance, scalable storage solutions for your infrastructure.
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center is an OpenStack-compatible software platform for managing the infrastructure of private clouds on IBM® zSystems® and IBM LinuxONE.
Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.
Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.