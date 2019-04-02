Does Hyperledger Fabric perform at scale?

Now let’s tackle the elephant in the room. Does Hyperledger Fabric performance suffer with a proliferation of channels? If you have a need for many, many channels — on the order of hundreds or more — does Fabric suffer a performance degradation? The short answer is: not that we have observed with the latest versions of Fabric v1.4.0 and v1.4.1.

We’ve been running a number of performance and scale tests on Fabric to see how far we can push performance and scale, as well as to identify any bottlenecks that if removed would improve performance.

See my previous blog post for some best practices to improve the performance of Hyperledger Fabric that we gleaned from this experimentation.

One experiment that we ran last summer sought to establish that we can indeed scale a Fabric “network” to considerable dimensions in terms of organizations, peer nodes and number of channels. In this experiment we set out to deploy a 32-organization network comprised of 26 “banks” and six “auditors”. We would establish a channel for each pair of “bank” organizations and add to it one of the “auditor” organizations. For each organization, whether “bank” or “auditor”, we configured a cluster of four peer nodes, each capable of serving as an endorser for the channels in which that organization participated.

This creates a network of 128 peer nodes and 325 channels (the function is N(N – 1) / 2 to determine the number of pairwise channels amongst a set of organizations). The experiment was quite successful, and it has now become a staple of our performance and scale testing regime for each release.

We have been working on the ability to deploy and run this test on demand, and the most recent results are fairly consistent with the throughput that can be achieved with a pair of peers on a single channel. The results below are running on the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS) with worker nodes configured at 16CPU x 16G w/encrypted disk and allocating up to 6 CPUs and 4Gb memory per container. We used LevelDB for this experiment.

2 peers, 1 channel using LevelDB ledger ~1k TPS