Data security posture management vs. Cloud security posture management

Yes and no. The best definition of what public cloud providers provide is the Shared Responsibility Model of Amazon Web Services (AWS). It specifies “While AWS manages security of the cloud, security in the cloud is the responsibility of the customer.

That means for cloud data security, YOU bear the responsibility for protecting your data and for application, network, access and other security.

To accommodate some of these security requirements, cloud security posture management (CSPM) has emerged to address security issues created by public cloud infrastructure.

According to Gartner, Inc., cloud security posture management consists of offerings that continuously manage IaaS and PaaS security posture through prevention, detection and response to cloud infrastructure risks. The core of CSPM applies common frameworks, regulatory requirements and enterprise policies to proactively and reactively discover and assess risk/trust of cloud services configuration and security settings. If an issue is identified, remediation options (automated or human-driven) are provided.

You may have noticed that missing from that definition is any consideration for data. That could be because the general assumption is that data is protected by encryption and doesn’t need further protection. But the reality of data protection is more complex.

According to the analyst information above, not all the information traversing public cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments is unencrypted. That, unto itself, is a serious security deficit. But, other actions, such as exfiltrating encrypted data and holding it for ransom can be equally problematic. In the cloud, data interception can be more difficult to track because of the ephemeral nature of microservices-based applications.

To address these issues, which are not handled by CSPM platforms. That’s why data security posture management (DSPM) has emerged as a rapidly growing component of enterprise security focus. Why? Because it’s focused on keeping data secure. Although other security posture platforms, such as CSPM have done a solid job in detecting and providing ways to alleviate security vulnerabilities, cyber thieves have still found ways to circumvent those vulnerability measures to instigate data breaches.