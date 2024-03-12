How data residency impacts security and compliance

Many organizations confuse data residency and data sovereignty, which are two different things. Data sovereignty determines which country or region controls the data in terms of legal and regulatory mandates. In most cases, data residency determines data sovereignty, which then dictates the data privacy regulations that must be followed.

Organizations delivering hosted services online are at even greater risk. The organization is responsible for following all compliance regulations in all the regions where customers are located. To meet compliance regulations, you must know the location where all your customers’ specific data is stored. Otherwise, you are at risk of large fines and damage to your reputation if you don’t meet a location’s regulations.

The first step to understanding your data residency is to determine the type of storage for each data set, such as private cloud, CSP or on-premises. By creating a map for all data, you can begin to get a picture of your data residency. Next, determine the physical location of every cloud service provider’s data center and research where your data is located. Once you have determined the residency, you can research the sovereignty to understand the regulations that need to be followed.