Cybersecurity awareness: Apple’s cloud-based AI security system

The rising influence of artificial intelligence (AI) has many organizations scrambling to address the new cybersecurity and data privacy concerns created by the technology, especially as AI is used in cloud systems. Apple addresses AI’s security and privacy issues head-on with its Private Cloud Compute (PCC) system.

Apple seems to have solved the problem of offering cloud services without undermining user privacy or adding additional layers of insecurity. It had to do so, as Apple needed to create a cloud infrastructure on which to run generative AI (genAI) models that need more processing power than its devices could supply while also protecting user privacy, stated a ComputerWorld article.

Apple is opening the PCC system to security researchers to “learn more about PCC and perform their own independent verification of our claims,” the company announced. In addition, Apple is also expanding its Apple Security Bounty.

What does this mean for AI security going forward? Security Intelligence spoke with Ruben Boonen, CNE Capability Development Lead at IBM, to learn what researchers think about PCC and Apple’s approach.