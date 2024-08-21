While every organization should create its own cybersecurity transformation roadmap, there are three approaches organizations can take to ensure that people are its first line of defense.

1. Crisis simulation

After a cybersecurity breach, every second counts. Security teams, line-of-business managers and executives should know exactly what role to play to help contain the damage. To help prepare, many organizations are testing their incident response (IR) plans and teams with cyber range simulations. Organizations with an incident response team can save USD 1.5 million in data breach costs compared to organizations without an IR team or IR plan testing.

Organizations gain:

Sharpened collaboration across organizations with increased knowledge of their attack surface to more effectively identify vulnerabilities and improve resilience

The ability to experience a simulated cybersecurity incident with the intensity and pressure of a real-life data breach

Confidence in responding and recovering from enterprise-level cybersecurity incidents, managing vulnerabilities and building a stronger security culture

2. Cybersecurity awareness and training

Many companies struggle to understand their cyber risk. IBM’s in-depth cybersecurity expertise leverages lessons learned from 1,500 businesses where we’ve hosted training sessions combined with industry best practices based on NIST and ISO standards to help organizations improve their cyber culture.

Organizations gain:

Reduction in number of incidents; hence, reduced overall cost

The visibility of live phishing tests linked with targeted training

An increase in security awareness and behavioral change

3. Cybersecurity talent transformation

With the increased sophistication and rise of cyberthreats, organizations struggle to develop and maintain the necessary cybersecurity talent to detect, prevent and respond to advanced attacks. The IBM Cyber Talent Transformation service is tailored to an organization’s cybersecurity objectives. using AI in its unique security talent management processes, which helps build resilient cybersecurity teams.

Organizations gain:

The cybersecurity talent and critical skills needed to meet current and future demands

The ability to upskill and reskill effectively and at speed

The ability to incorporate AI and skills strategies where organizations can grow and retain talent faster, while reducing the risk of critical cyber skills shortages that can hinder business performance

Join the IBM Consulting team on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 from 10-11:00am EST, to hear from cybersecurity talent experts and learn how you can apply new approaches to transform your business to face today’s cyberattacks.