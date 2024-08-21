Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Read about the concerns that industry leaders have for the future and three approaches organizations can take to build up their defenses.
There are over four million unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the world today. Filling these vacancies has become a security imperative, and several global compliance mandates have been established to tackle the issue. For example, in the US, the 2023-2025 CISA Cybersecurity Strategic Plan aims to increase basic-level cyber skills across the country, transform cyber education and boost the cyber workforce. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) provides a series of recommendations for reducing the cybersecurity skills shortage and gaps through higher education. Other regions around the world have similar cyber mandates.
Social engineering attacks, which involve tricking users into giving attackers access to systems, will also increase in sophistication. Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, enable more attackers to make smarter, more personalized approaches, and deepfake attacks will become increasingly prevalent. Combatting generative AI attacks will involve implementing organization-wide cybersecurity awareness and training.
By the end of 2024, the cost of cyberattacks on the global economy is predicted to top USD 10.5 trillion. A shortage of professionals with the skills needed to protect organizations from cyberattacks will continue to be a running theme throughout 2024. This is a threat to business and societies. However, generative AI can have a transformative impact on defense mechanisms where organizations focus efforts on cybersecurity training, development and upskilling programs.
While every organization should create its own cybersecurity transformation roadmap, there are three approaches organizations can take to ensure that people are its first line of defense.
After a cybersecurity breach, every second counts. Security teams, line-of-business managers and executives should know exactly what role to play to help contain the damage. To help prepare, many organizations are testing their incident response (IR) plans and teams with cyber range simulations. Organizations with an incident response team can save USD 1.5 million in data breach costs compared to organizations without an IR team or IR plan testing.
Many companies struggle to understand their cyber risk. IBM’s in-depth cybersecurity expertise leverages lessons learned from 1,500 businesses where we’ve hosted training sessions combined with industry best practices based on NIST and ISO standards to help organizations improve their cyber culture.
With the increased sophistication and rise of cyberthreats, organizations struggle to develop and maintain the necessary cybersecurity talent to detect, prevent and respond to advanced attacks. The IBM Cyber Talent Transformation service is tailored to an organization’s cybersecurity objectives. using AI in its unique security talent management processes, which helps build resilient cybersecurity teams.
