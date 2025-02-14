A modern approach to customer risk assessment with LLMs

When a customer applies for a financial product, such as a mortgage or a personal loan, the risk assessment process begins with data collection. This data includes the applicant's personal information, credit history, income, employment status and transaction records.



The data is then processed by using statistical models and machine learning algorithms to calculate a risk score. This score reflects the likelihood of the customer defaulting on their obligation.

The score is complemented by a thorough analysis of the customer's financial behavior, which considers factors such as recent large transactions, unusual spending patterns and the stability of their income.

In addition to the credit score and behavioral analysis, the risk assessment process also includes evaluating external factors, such as economic conditions, market trends and the regulatory environment. This holistic approach helps ensure that the bank can make informed decisions that not only protect its assets but also align with regulatory requirements.