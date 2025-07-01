Fresh from the energy and innovation of Cannes Lions 2025, one thing is abundantly clear: the marketing landscape isn't just evolving—it's being reimagined. Cannes, as usual, doesn’t disappoint, and this year was no different. Three pivotal shifts emerged that are worth sharing.

First, generative AI wasn't just a buzzword; it was everything and everywhere. But what struck the most was the maturation of the conversation. Executives were laser-focused on scaling AI initiatives and demonstrating clear ROI. Second, the show of force from big tech and platform companies was impossible to ignore. While their influence isn't new, their dominance and strategic positioning felt more pronounced than ever.

Finally, while media and creativity remain central to the DNA of Cannes, this year's keynotes and panel sessions consistently centered on certain subjects. These subjects included customer experience, influencer ecosystems, data measurement and the rise of industry-specific media networks spanning retail, hospitality, and beyond.

These observations from Cannes perfectly set the stage for what our latest research reveals about the modern CMO's reality. It is a role that has fundamentally shifted from brand stewardship to business transformation.