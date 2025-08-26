Productivity gains came easily in the early days of enterprise AI adoption. Automating routine tasks, adding chatbots or experimenting with generative models delivered fast wins.

But as organizations push AI deeper into mission-critical processes, many are hitting a ceiling. Pilots that dazzled in isolation stall when scaled across business units. Integrations prove fragile. Governance is inconsistent. And value creation slows.

What’s missing? The answer is not more models. It’s middleware: the strategic layer that connects fragmented data, models and workflows into a system that can scale.