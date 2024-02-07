Back to basics: Better security in the AI era

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLM) and IoT solutions has created a new security landscape. From generative AI tools that can be taught to create malicious code to the exploitation of connected devices as a way for attackers to move laterally across networks, enterprise IT teams find themselves constantly running to catch up. According to the Google Cloud Cybersecurity Forecast 2024 report, companies should anticipate a surge in attacks powered by generative AI tools and LLMs as these technologies become more widely available.

The result is a hard truth for network protectors: keeping pace isn’t possible. While attackers benefit from a scattershot approach that uses anything and everything to compromise business networks, companies are better served staying on the security straight and narrow. This creates an imbalance. Even as malicious actors push the envelope, defenders must stay the course.

But it’s not all bad news. With a back-to-basics approach, enterprises can reduce risks, mitigate impacts and develop improved threat intelligence. Here’s how.