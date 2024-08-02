Application performance optimization: Elevate performance and reduce costs

To optimize performance organizations will need to not only address their app performance concerns but also tackle the critical aspect of cost reduction. This approach paves the way for substantial savings, aligning resource allocation precisely with the demands of the application. There are three essential components that organizations need to master to achieve optimal application performance in the most cost-effective manner.

1. Dynamic resource allocation

Traditional static resource allocation methods often lead to inefficiencies, either resulting in underutilized resources, over provisioned resources, and conversely, performance bottlenecks. Instead, organizations need a solution that makes sure resources are allocated precisely where and when they are needed, optimizing performance without unnecessary resource expenditure.

2. Continuous application performance

Traditional monitoring tools fall short in the face of dynamic workloads, unable to keep pace with the evolving demands of applications. To truly ensure continuous application performance, organizations must adopt a solution that automatically analyzes application workloads and makes real-time adjustments. An in-depth, proactive and automatic approach is important as it mitigates the risk of performance issues providing a seamless and reliable end-user experience.

3. Real-time observability

Unraveling the intricacies of applications and infrastructure is made seamless with advanced observability capabilities. This aspect is crucial for app performance optimization, as it provides real-time insights through high-fidelity data. But a traditional observability framework is not needed. Instead, organizations need to leverage an approach that gives users a deep understanding of their applications and allows for automatic incident remediation.

By dynamically allocating resources precisely where and when they are needed, organizations can optimize performance without unnecessary expenditure, while continuous application performance promotes reliability in the face of ever evolving demands. Meanwhile, real-time observability provides deep insights into an applications performance, enabling proactive identification and resolution of issues before they impact users. IBM® Turbonomic® is a key enabler of success in optimizing application performance. And when users integrate Turbonomic with IBM Instana®, organizations unlock a comprehensive solution that transcends traditional boundaries and ordinary performance monitoring tools.