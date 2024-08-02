Application performance optimization: Elevate performance and reduce costs

Application performance is not just a simple concern for most organizations; it’s a critical factor in their business’s success. Driving optimal application performance while minimizing costs has become paramount as organizations strive for positive user experiences. These experiences can make or break a business, that’s why prioritizing high performance among applications is non-negotiable. What’s needed is a solution that not only safeguards the performance of your mission-critical applications, but also goes above and beyond through reduced cost, time efficiency and monetary savings.
Optimizing application development and performance is a must in a world where a user’s experience can control a business’ trajectory. Poor application performance can negatively impact an organization and their users may become frustrated and distrustful, causing them to abandon ship and even switch to a competitor. An array of problems, anywhere from application bottlenecks to network latency to bugs can cause app performance issues. Striving to optimize application performance means taking a strategic approach to boosting baseline functionality and overall user experience.
To optimize performance organizations will need to not only address their app performance concerns but also tackle the critical aspect of cost reduction. This approach paves the way for substantial savings, aligning resource allocation precisely with the demands of the application. There are three essential components that organizations need to master to achieve optimal application performance in the most cost-effective manner.
Traditional static resource allocation methods often lead to inefficiencies, either resulting in underutilized resources, over provisioned resources, and conversely, performance bottlenecks. Instead, organizations need a solution that makes sure resources are allocated precisely where and when they are needed, optimizing performance without unnecessary resource expenditure.
Traditional monitoring tools fall short in the face of dynamic workloads, unable to keep pace with the evolving demands of applications. To truly ensure continuous application performance, organizations must adopt a solution that automatically analyzes application workloads and makes real-time adjustments. An in-depth, proactive and automatic approach is important as it mitigates the risk of performance issues providing a seamless and reliable end-user experience.
Unraveling the intricacies of applications and infrastructure is made seamless with advanced observability capabilities. This aspect is crucial for app performance optimization, as it provides real-time insights through high-fidelity data. But a traditional observability framework is not needed. Instead, organizations need to leverage an approach that gives users a deep understanding of their applications and allows for automatic incident remediation.
By dynamically allocating resources precisely where and when they are needed, organizations can optimize performance without unnecessary expenditure, while continuous application performance promotes reliability in the face of ever evolving demands. Meanwhile, real-time observability provides deep insights into an applications performance, enabling proactive identification and resolution of issues before they impact users. IBM® Turbonomic® is a key enabler of success in optimizing application performance. And when users integrate Turbonomic with IBM Instana®, organizations unlock a comprehensive solution that transcends traditional boundaries and ordinary performance monitoring tools.
Turbonomic revolutionizes application performance optimization by leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze real-time performance data and give insight into application response time and transaction time. Turbonomic integrates via API with all the elements in an organization’s technology stack no matter their provider and generates actions that solve performance issues. Costs and resource utilization are also optimized simultaneously as performance improvements are made.
Whether an applications resources are underutilized or over provisioned, Turbonomic dynamically allocates those resources exactly where they are needed as demand changes, optimizing performance while keeping costs down. Turbonomic helps engineers, architects and cloud infrastructure operators to proactively optimize their applications CPU, memory, storage and network resources through automation. By continuously analyzing application workloads and making real-time adjustments, Turbonomic establishes continuous application performance that mitigates performance issues, optimizes costs and provides a seamless end-user experience.
Instana complements Turbonomic’s capabilities by providing advanced real-time observability into application performance. Instana’s AI-powered monitoring capabilities enable organizations to gain deep insights into their applications, which identify potential issues before they impact performance. Instana’s easy-to-use dashboards allow organizations visibility into performance metrics and takes into account application dependencies. With automatic incident remediation and proactive monitoring, Instana secures continuous application performance from an APM standpoint and maintains a seamless end-user experience.
Combining the capabilities of IBM Turbonomic and IBM Instana creates a seamless user experience and optimizes application performance and resource usage while effectively managing costs. Turbonomic’s dynamic IT resource management capabilities make sure that IT resources are continuously optimized in real-time, aligning with application demand without over or under provisioning. By intelligently automating critical actions and optimizing resources across hybrid and multicloud environments Turbonomic maximizes application performance while minimizing costs.
Meanwhile, Instana’s fully automated real-time observability platform provides continuous high-fidelity data and end-to-end traces, empowering DevOps, SRE, platform engineers, IT Ops and development to access the data they need with contextual insights. This real-time visibility enables proactive identification and resolution of performance issues, which drive a smooth and reliable end-user experience. With Turbonomic and Instana, there is no more troubleshooting or end-users with a low bandwidth as they provide organizations with a comprehensive solution that solves the root cause of their applications performance issues. These solutions create an even stronger solution together, optimizing performance, streamlining operations and driving cost efficiencies, ultimately enabling businesses to achieve their goals.
Book an IBM Turbonomic demo