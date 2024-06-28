Vulnerability management empowered by AI

By analyzing vast volumes of data, including security logs, network traffic logs and threat intelligence feeds, AI-driven systems can identify patterns and anomalies that signify potential vulnerabilities or attacks. Converting the logs into data and charts will make analysis simpler and quicker. Incidents should be identified based on the security risk, and notification should take place for immediate action.

Self-learning is another area where AI can be trained with data. This will enable AI to be up-to-date on the changing environment and capable of addressing new and emerging threats. AI will identify high-risk threats and previously unseen threats.

Implementing AI requires iterations to train the model, which may be time-consuming. But over time, it becomes easier to identify threats and flaws. AI-driven platforms constantly gather insights from data, adjusting to shifting landscapes and emerging risks. As they progress, they enhance their precision and efficacy in pinpointing weaknesses and offering practical guidance.

While training AI, we also need to consider MITRE ATT&CK adversary tactics and techniques as part of the AI self-learning. Incorporating MITRE along with AI will find and stop 90% of high-risk threats.