Utility and field service work is undergoing a major transformation, driven by the rise of AI and voice bots. But what does this mean for the people doing the work? To find out, let’s follow a day in the life of a hypothetical field technician: Sam.
Sam is a great dad to two little girls. He has a mean brisket recipe, loves his weekend barbecues and swears by his favorite local beer. But Monday through Friday (and often nights and weekends), Sam is something else entirely—he’s a field technician with one of our major utilities.
When the wind howls, the power lines go down and the snow hits sideways, Sam’s out there battling the elements. He’s working to keep the rest of us warm, safe and comfortable in our homes.
People like Sam are the unsung backbone of the utility industry. And the truth is, we owe them a lot more than gratitude. We owe them better support, better tools, and above all, the ability to do their jobs effectively and safely, so they can return to their families in one piece.
Field service isn’t just about fixing what’s broken. It’s about restoring power quickly, maintaining safety in increasingly complex environments, and keeping both customers and regulators satisfied—often with shrinking teams and mounting pressure.
Utility field service faces growing challenges:
• Aging infrastructure and more frequent extreme weather events
• Rising safety standards and tighter compliance regulations
• A wave of retirements that are draining institutional knowledge
• Increasingly complex digital systems that don’t connect
Field service is at a crossroads—and people like Sam are feeling it every day.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)—especially in the form of chatbots and voice assistants—enters the scene here. Not as a futuristic promise, but as a practical, proven toolset that can work with your crews, right now.
Let’s step into the steel-toed boots of Sam—a seasoned utility field technician who takes pride in getting the job done right. His days start early, run long and rarely go exactly as planned. But lately, it’s not the weather, traffic or physical labor that wears him down. It’s the digital clutter, disconnected tools and the creeping sense that technology was built around the field, not for it.
Sam’s frustrations aren’t unique. They reflect systemic gaps faced by thousands of utility workers across North America. Here’s what’s slowing them down—and what needs to change.
Need an asset’s service history? Confirmation of a job order? The right safety form for a confined space entry? Sam must navigate a maze of systems, each one requiring a separate login, with inconsistent interfaces and data that might not be up to date. Information is scattered across platforms: GIS in one place, OMS in another, work orders in a separate app and safety protocols housed elsewhere.
It’s not just inefficient. It breaks the rhythm of field work. Techs are forced to memorize multiple processes, workarounds and file locations just to get the basics.
When Sam runs into an unfamiliar situation—like a decades-old piece of equipment or a fault code he hasn’t seen before—he can’t just "Google it." So what are his options?
He could call dispatch and hope someone’s available or he could try reaching a colleague with experience (if they pick up). If that doesn’t work, he can dig through manuals or past records, which might not even exist for this asset.
These delays chip away at efficiency and confidence. The job gets harder. Stress builds. And avoidable errors become more likely.
Even in 2025, many field crews are still stuck with a blend of paper forms and aging mobile apps. Sam might jot notes in a notebook, complete a form in the truck, then input data hours later—either at the depot or during off-hours. But none of these methods are a great solution.
Apps often freeze or don’t sync and touchscreens don’t cooperate with gloves. Signals could drop, resulting in lost progress.
All this disruption can result in incomplete data, reporting delays and constant friction between doing the job and documenting it.
Younger techs shadowing Sam don’t have the benefit of decades of field experience. But there’s no real-time support in their tools—no step-by-step workflows, voice-guided checklists or on-demand safety cues.
So they learn the hard way: by watching, asking or guessing. And when something goes wrong, the cost can be high for everyone involved, including the tech, the customer and the company.
Sam doesn’t need futuristic robots or flashy dashboards. He needs a digital environment that works at field speed—one that’s intuitive, responsive and aware of the real-world context he’s operating in. Fortunately, that’s where AI and voice-first tools come in.
AI—especially when delivered through intuitive, voice-enabled tools—has matured to the point where it can directly address the problems that Sam faces every day. No more siloed systems, no more guesswork under pressure and no more paperwork at the end of an already long shift.
Instead of adding complexity, AI can act as a real-time field assistant: surfacing critical information, guiding through unfamiliar procedures and taking on the administrative burden that drags down morale.
Let’s look at what that really means in practice.
AI—particularly in the form of mobile chatbots and voice-enabled assistants—is stepping up as the virtual sidekick that utility field technicians never knew they needed. Whether it’s guiding through complex repair procedures, logging job updates hands-free or navigating unexpected onsite issues, these tools are beginning to function like a constant support partner.
For field workers like Sam, who are constantly juggling physical tasks, environmental conditions and tight timelines, this means less time flipping through manuals, radioing dispatch. It also means fewer struggles with entering data on a tablet with dirty gloves. Instead, AI makes it possible to speak a command and get immediate, context-aware support.
Here’s what that transformation looks like in the field:
Imagine Sam asking, “What’s the torque spec for this connector?” or “Is this breaker under lockout?” Instead of calling in or flipping through binders, AI pulls from your company’s own SOPs, manuals and job history—giving instant, accurate answers.
“Log job 5214 as complete, attach photo and note that the insulator was replaced.” Sam can do this while standing on a pole or wearing gloves. The AI records it all, in real time—no clipboards, no typing.
Whether it’s a recloser that needs to be reset or an unusual grounding configuration, the AI can walk Sam—or someone newer—through the procedure, using simple voice or chat prompts, based on what’s worked before.
Instead of switching between OMS, GIS, Maximo, SAP and three mobile apps, AI can become the unified front door to all your systems. Ask a question—get the data, wherever it lives. Such an approach is key to reducing app fatigue and mental strain.
The insights of your senior workers don’t have to retire with them. With AI trained on historical work logs, field notes and safety reports, your company’s tribal knowledge becomes searchable, scalable. It’s readily accessible—for Sam and for every new hire who comes after.
The front line is where service promises meet reality. For field technicians, the quality of tools they’re given directly shapes their performance, safety and satisfaction. When leaders invest in AI-powered support—such as voice bots and intelligent assistants—they’re not just rolling out new tech. They’re unlocking measurable impact where it matters most.
Let’s break it down:
• Safety: Minimizes distraction and cognitive overload by allowing hands-free interaction. AI can surface relevant safety procedures or hazard alerts in real time—supporting better, faster decision-making in high-stakes environments.
• Efficiency: Speeds up job completion by streamlining workflows, automating routine updates and providing real-time assistance—so techs spend more time fixing and less time fumbling.
• Training: Empowers junior or cross-trained workers through in-field guidance. AI-driven workflows and voice bots act like a digital mentor, walking techs through unfamiliar procedures step by step.
• Data quality: Captures job details with greater speed and accuracy. Whether through dictated notes or structured prompts, AI eliminates missing or incomplete field reports.
• Morale: Reduces friction and frustration by letting workers focus on skilled tasks instead of tedious admin. With intelligent tools that "get it," techs can finally feel heard and supported.
• Retention: Makes the job more manageable, especially for experienced workers like Sam. When the work feels modern, supported, and less physically draining, people stick around.
This initiative is not just about digitization for the sake of modernization. It's about transforming the day-to-day field experience—making it smarter, safer and ultimately more human.
You don’t need to wait for a massive transformation initiative or a multi-year digital strategy to bring AI into the field. In fact, some of the most effective results come from starting small—with a targeted use case, a practical tool and tight alignment with the people doing the work.
The key is to focus on meaningful improvements that matter to field crews—then scale what works.
Here’s a step-by-step approach to help you launch AI in field operations:
1. Identify a clear use case
Don’t try to solve everything at once. Start by pinpointing one pain point that regularly frustrates your technicians. It could be something as simple as:
• Logging a switch operation after an outage
• Completing repetitive inspection checklists
• Looking up asset history while on site
• Reporting a near-miss or safety issue
Choose a workflow that’s manual, time-consuming or error-prone—and build your first AI application around that process.
2. Pick the right interface
Field conditions matter. In some environments, technicians often have gloves on, be working in the dark or be 30 feet up a pole.
• Mobile chatbots can offer a low-friction starting point—text-based, app-embedded assistants that help with logging, lookups or step-by-step guides.
Voice interfaces shine when hands-free access is critical. Techs can speak commands, ask questions, and receive audible responses—without ever pulling out a tablet or tapping through screens. Match the interface to the reality of the job site.
3. Bring field crews into the process
The best-designed tool fails when it doesn’t fit the way the work gets done. Here’s why real user input—from techs like Sam—is essential from day one.
• Involve a small group of field testers early in design and configuration.
• Run short pilots and iterate based on live feedback.
• Let field staff help shape the prompts, voice interactions and task flows.
When the tool is built with them, it gets used by them.
4. Ensure system integration
A smart assistant is only as good as the information behind it.
For AI to be trusted and truly helpful, it must connect to the systems your techs rely on:
• GIS (Geographic Information System)
• OMS (Outage Management System)
• EAM (Enterprise Asset Management)
• Work order platforms and safety systems
Integration means that the answers your voice bot provides are not just quick—but also current, accurate and tailored to your infrastructure.
5. Train with your own data
Generic AI knows how to talk. But it doesn’t know your assets, your procedures or your safety protocols—unless you teach it.
Feed the assistant with:
• Your SOPs (standard operating procedures)
• Maintenance manuals
• Safety documentation
• Repair histories
• Historical field logs
This approach creates an assistant that understands your utility, your network and your crews—and becomes a trusted partner on the job.
We can’t lose sight of what this mission is about. Not just uptime. Not just efficiency.
It’s about making sure Sam—and every tech like him—has what they need to make good decisions, work with confidence and return safely to their families after a long shift.
AI in field service isn’t about replacing people—it’s about respecting them. It’s about honoring their work with tools that match its complexity and importance. When the power goes out, we call on people like Sam, and it’s time we gave them the power of AI to help them do their jobs as best as they can.
