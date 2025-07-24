You don’t need to wait for a massive transformation initiative or a multi-year digital strategy to bring AI into the field. In fact, some of the most effective results come from starting small—with a targeted use case, a practical tool and tight alignment with the people doing the work.

The key is to focus on meaningful improvements that matter to field crews—then scale what works.

Here’s a step-by-step approach to help you launch AI in field operations:

1. Identify a clear use case

Don’t try to solve everything at once. Start by pinpointing one pain point that regularly frustrates your technicians. It could be something as simple as:

• Logging a switch operation after an outage

• Completing repetitive inspection checklists

• Looking up asset history while on site

• Reporting a near-miss or safety issue

Choose a workflow that’s manual, time-consuming or error-prone—and build your first AI application around that process.

2. Pick the right interface

Field conditions matter. In some environments, technicians often have gloves on, be working in the dark or be 30 feet up a pole.

• Mobile chatbots can offer a low-friction starting point—text-based, app-embedded assistants that help with logging, lookups or step-by-step guides.

Voice interfaces shine when hands-free access is critical. Techs can speak commands, ask questions, and receive audible responses—without ever pulling out a tablet or tapping through screens. Match the interface to the reality of the job site.

3. Bring field crews into the process

The best-designed tool fails when it doesn’t fit the way the work gets done. Here’s why real user input—from techs like Sam—is essential from day one.

• Involve a small group of field testers early in design and configuration.

• Run short pilots and iterate based on live feedback.

• Let field staff help shape the prompts, voice interactions and task flows.

When the tool is built with them, it gets used by them.

4. Ensure system integration

A smart assistant is only as good as the information behind it.

For AI to be trusted and truly helpful, it must connect to the systems your techs rely on:

• GIS (Geographic Information System)

• OMS (Outage Management System)

• EAM (Enterprise Asset Management)

• Work order platforms and safety systems

Integration means that the answers your voice bot provides are not just quick—but also current, accurate and tailored to your infrastructure.

5. Train with your own data

Generic AI knows how to talk. But it doesn’t know your assets, your procedures or your safety protocols—unless you teach it.

Feed the assistant with:

• Your SOPs (standard operating procedures)

• Maintenance manuals

• Safety documentation

• Repair histories

• Historical field logs

This approach creates an assistant that understands your utility, your network and your crews—and becomes a trusted partner on the job.

