AI pilots are fun. AI at scale is a business.

There’s no question that pilots are fun, and that they represent a cautious, incremental approach to deploying AI. These projects give an organization a taste of what the technology can do—perhaps to improve a single process or optimize a small segment of a business’ operations. Often these pilots have impressive, if hyper-localized, results.

But pilots often focus on isolated use cases with limited scope. They’re designed to work in a controlled, manageable environment, like automating the customer experience for a limited segment or applying AI to a specific problem like inventory management. These trials are intended to prove a concept, not to deliver a holistic solution. They don’t provide true benchmarks for determining AI’s larger value, deployed at scale.

Scaling AI across an enterprise involves complexities that can’t be captured in a single trial run; a cross-departmental organization-wide series of solutions, built on a solid technology foundation, can generate exponential returns.

Yet a surprisingly small number of businesses have truly committed to extracting this value, particularly when the emerging landscape of generative AI. According to recent research from the consultancy McKinsey, only 11% of companies have adopted generative AI at scale.

But when it comes to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, playing it safe can be a bigger risk than cautiously rolling out a series of siloed projects. According to a recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 43% of CEOS planned to increase the pace of digital transformation with AI in 2024, concerned that without it they would fall behind. Those CEOs realized that AI is most valuable when deeply woven into their organization’s operations from end to end.