Achieve Green Computing with Open Hybrid Cloud

Here’s where sustainability imperatives meet business objectives. The strategies used in your organization’s journey to hybrid cloud often dovetail with sustainability goals. Let’s examine three in more detail.

Data-center efficiency

The journey to hybrid cloud is about finding the right blend of on-prem, public cloud, private cloud and edge computing infrastructure to address your varied, complex needs. You can also reduce the carbon footprint of your traditional IT infrastructure by better utilizing resources and consolidating workloads.

For example, virtualization, containerization and hardware acceleration of energy-intensive algorithms like cryptography and artificial intelligence can help reduce the carbon footprint in your data center.

And migrating from traditional x86 architecture to server platforms like IBM LinuxONE can potentially reduce energy consumption by 75%, reduce space by 50% and reduce carbon emissions by over 850 metric tons annually, compared to similar industry standard servers.

To that end, Thomas Taroni, CTO of Phoenix Systems, selected the IBM LinuxONE platform to help meet his company’s security and resiliency mandates. By migrating from x86 to LinuxONE, he also cut his data center floorspace by 8x, decreasing energy consumption and maintenance. “We went from reserving an entire floor of a data center to requiring just a few racks, and still gaining much greater capacity,” Taroni said. “Moreover, the size of our team has remained constant, even though we’re supporting more clients.” This consolidation measurably reduced both Phoenix Systems’ energy usage and bottom-line spend.

Increased visibility

Cloud-based software can help you achieve more sustainable IT operations by observing, managing and automating IT and application resources. For example, clients using IBM Turbonomic®, a cloud-based application resource management platform, have seen a 33% reduction in cloud spend, a 75% reduction in infrastructure annual refresh costs and a 70% avoidance in future infrastructure growth spend without disrupting day-to-day business.

Greater integration

Migrating energy-optimized workloads to a hybrid cloud with more efficient software like Red Hat® OpenShift® can help reduce resources as compared with hosting them on a dedicated private cloud or server, especially when server utilization is low.