AI is at the forefront of an increasing number of business decisions in the IT business landscape. From driving productivity to providing next-level insights, AI is fundamentally transforming the way modern enterprises operate. Meanwhile, mainframes continue to handle more than 70% of the world’s transactional workloads across industries and have evolved to fuel today’s digital innovation.

Organizations looking to achieve true innovation realize that mainframes and AI are partners and the catalysts to future initiatives and strategies. Major focus areas include built-in AI capabilities, critical reliability, security architecture, compliance, processing power, adaptability and flexibility. Put simply, mainframes provide advantages that are indispensable in modern enterprise computing and AI business strategies.