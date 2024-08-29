6 Key Elements for a Successful Cloud Migration

As organizations continue to increase their cloud investment to drive business forward, cloud adoption has become integral to IT optimization. Cloud migration allows businesses to be more agile, improve inefficiencies, and provide better customer experiences. Today, the need for stability and flexibility has never been more necessary.
An optimized IT infrastructure is different for each organization, but it often consists of a combination of public cloud, and traditional IT environments. In an IDG cloud computing survey, 73 percent of key IT decision-makers reported having already adopted this combination of cloud technology, and another 17 percent intended to do so in the next 12 months.
However, for businesses that are worried about disruption to their operations, adopting a cloud infrastructure doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Companies can start reaping the benefits from cloud technologies while continuing to run assets on existing on-premises environments by incorporating applications into a hybrid cloud model.
Migrating to a cloud environment can help improve operational performance and agility, workload scalability, and security. From virtually any source, businesses can migrate workloads and quickly begin capitalizing on the following hybrid cloud benefits:
Before embarking on the cloud migration process, use the steps below to gain a clear understanding of what’s involved.
Before embarking on your journey to the cloud, clearly establish what you want to accomplish. This starts with capturing baseline metrics of your IT infrastructure to map workloads to your assets and applications. Having a baseline understanding of where you stand will help you establish cloud migration key performance indicators (KPIs), such as page load times, response times, availability, CPU usage, memory usage, and conversion rates.
Strategy development should be done early and in a way that prioritizes business objectives over technology, and these metrics will enable measurement across a number of categories.
Not all apps are cloud friendly. Some perform better on private or hybrid clouds than on a public cloud. Some may need minor tweaking while others need in-depth code changes. A full analysis of architecture, complexity and implementation is easier to do before the migration rather than after.
As you evaluate which applications to move to the cloud, keep these questions in mind:
An analysis of your architecture and a careful look at your applications can help determine what makes sense to migrate.
A key aspect of optimization will involve selecting a cloud provider that can help guide the cloud migration process during the transition and beyond. Some key questions to ask include:
Moving to the cloud is not simple. Consequently, the service provider you select should have proven experience that it can manage the complex tasks required to manage a cloud migration at a global scale. This includes providing service-level agreements that include milestone-based progress and results.
Managing risk is critical, and sensitive data can be exposed during a cloud migration. Post-migration validation of business processes is crucial to ensure that automated controls are producing the same outcomes without disrupting normal operations.
Service providers should have a robust and proven methodology to address every aspect of the migration process. This should include the framework to manage complex transactions on a consistent basis and on a global scale. Make sure to spell all of this out in the service-level agreement (SLA) with agreed-upon milestones for progress and results.
If you’ve followed the previous steps carefully, this last step should be relatively easy. However, how you migrate to the cloud will partially depend on the complexity and architecture of your application(s) and the architecture of your data. You can move your entire application over, run a test to see that it works, and then switch over your on-premises traffic. Alternatively, you can take a more piecemeal approach, slowly moving customers over, validating, and then continuing this process until all customers are moved to the cloud.
The results of IT optimization — including accelerated adoption, cost-effectiveness, and scalability — will help drive business innovation and digital transformation. Adopting cloud with a phased approach by carefully considering which applications and workloads to migrate can help companies obtain these benefits without disruption business operations.
See the following video, “What is Cloud Migration” for more insight into the process:
Learn more about improving IT flexibility and IBM services for extending workloads to cloud by reading the smart paper “Optimize IT: Accelerate digital transformation.”
Plan for cloud migration with IBM Turbonomic