3 reasons why the right infrastructure support is essential for AI

Adopting Generative AI (gen AI) is no longer a matter of future speculation. With the vast potential it offers, companies are already maximizing its use to streamline operations, boost productivity, and pass these benefits on to their clients.

This transformation comes with new challenges. As clients begin implementing AI on premises, the first step is to evaluate whether their data centers are ready: upgrading the IT infrastructure involves adequate power and cooling, preparing the network to handle large data volumes, optimizing and expanding infrastructure capacity, and implementing protection measures while enabling scalability. According to a report by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV), in collaboration with Oxford Economics, which surveyed 2,500 leaders across 34 countries and 26 industries, 43% of C-level technology executives say their concerns about their technology infrastructure have increased over the past six months because of gen AI, and they are now focused on upgrading it for scaling the technology.

Organizations must have an implementation strategy that helps ensure efficient operations, minimal downtime and prompt responses to IT requirements, while addressing regulatory compliance, ethical considerations and security threats. Having a key partner with in-house AI expertise and the ability to manage the full lifecycle of this underlying infrastructure is important to use the benefits of such a technological evolution.

IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for infrastructure support and services from deployment to decommissioning, helping organizations optimize their IT infrastructure with availability and resiliency. IBM TLS assists in the upgrade of data centers to be AI-ready, using a global supply chain and logistics framework to meet the demands of high-intensity AI workloads for IBM products and various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), at scale. Here are some of the main challenges data centers can face when running AI workloads, along with ways IBM TLS addresses them: