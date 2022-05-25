Mainframe security solutions

Strengthen mainframe security with multiple layers
Overview

The value of data has skyrocketed — and with it, threats to data security. Because a mainframe environment has thousands of users simultaneously executing a wide range of applications, it requires a multi-layered approach to security, including user identification and authentication, access control and other advanced security measures. 

Benefits of mainframe security

Reduced business risk

By enforcing security policy and using best practices, your organization can reduce risks to your business operations.
Closed loop protection

A secure mainframe solution provides closed loop, automated security intelligence and threat remediation.
Streamlined governance

Simplify provisioning, governance and authorization of users, groups and resources with mainframe security.
Protected data

Comprehensive encryption and access control help guard your organization’s essential data.

Solutions

Speed adoption of encryption capabilities
With the IBM Z® Forward Acceleration Initiative, eligible purchases of IBM z15™ can now earn rewards toward onsite or remote services, and expedite your adoption of new encryption and data privacy technologies. See how the proven expertise of IBM Systems Lab Services consultants can help you make the most of your investment.

Streamline compliance

Save time and reduce the complexity of audits with automated fact collection on IBM z16.

 Explore IBM Z Security and Compliance Center

Quickly expose threats, identify vulnerabilities and simplify compliance.

 Explore IBM® zSecure

Guard vital system resources and control what users can do on the operating system.

 Explore IBM Resource Access Control Facility

Prevent hacking, strengthen user controls, and ease administration with tight resource access control facility (RACF) integration.

 Explore IBM Z Multi-Factor Authentication

Protect sensitive data from misuse and support compliance with transparent encryption and automated key management.

 Explore IBM Security® Guardium Data Encryption

Case studies

Atruvia AG

Atruvia AG needed to cope with emerging cybersecurity threats and increased regulations. The IT service provider to hundreds of German banks adopted a pervasive encryption strategy using IBM z/OS data set encryption and IBM Z multifactor authentication to ramp up data protection for millions of customers.

 Learn more

Servicing banks across South Africa whose clients are only just opening a checking account, Emid needed to provide financial services these new customers could trust. The answer was a turnkey cloud-based system using IBM Z to secure its IT infrastructure. 

 Learn more (01:57)

As the second-largest bank in Brazil, Bradesco needed to provide always-on services and sophisticated banking and insurance solutions. Using IBM Z and IBM Storage, the bank delivered an innovative, reliable, and secure platform for mobile banking.

 Learn more

Next steps
IBM Z mainframe security

Protect your business data against cyber threats — inside your data center and throughout your hybrid cloud.

 Explore IBM Z security solutions

Improve mainframe security, administrative efficiency and compliance.

 

 Explore IBM Security zSecure