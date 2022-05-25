Mainframe security solutions

The value of data has skyrocketed — and with it, threats to data security. Because a mainframe environment has thousands of users simultaneously executing a wide range of applications, it requires a multi-layered approach to security, including user identification and authentication, access control and other advanced security measures.
By enforcing security policy and using best practices, your organization can reduce risks to your business operations.
A secure mainframe solution provides closed loop, automated security intelligence and threat remediation.
Simplify provisioning, governance and authorization of users, groups and resources with mainframe security.
Comprehensive encryption and access control help guard your organization’s essential data.
Save time and reduce the complexity of audits with automated fact collection on IBM z16.
Quickly expose threats, identify vulnerabilities and simplify compliance.
Guard vital system resources and control what users can do on the operating system.
Prevent hacking, strengthen user controls, and ease administration with tight resource access control facility (RACF) integration.
Protect sensitive data from misuse and support compliance with transparent encryption and automated key management.
Atruvia AG needed to cope with emerging cybersecurity threats and increased regulations. The IT service provider to hundreds of German banks adopted a pervasive encryption strategy using IBM z/OS data set encryption and IBM Z multifactor authentication to ramp up data protection for millions of customers.
Servicing banks across South Africa whose clients are only just opening a checking account, Emid needed to provide financial services these new customers could trust. The answer was a turnkey cloud-based system using IBM Z to secure its IT infrastructure.
As the second-largest bank in Brazil, Bradesco needed to provide always-on services and sophisticated banking and insurance solutions. Using IBM Z and IBM Storage, the bank delivered an innovative, reliable, and secure platform for mobile banking.
Protect your business data against cyber threats — inside your data center and throughout your hybrid cloud.
Improve mainframe security, administrative efficiency and compliance.