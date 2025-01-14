Prescriptive analytics

Simplify complex decision-making while balancing business goals and constraints using optimization technology
See IBM's latest about Project Ripasso
Isometric illustration of a technician in front of two tower servers
Prescriptive analytics software

Prescriptive analytics provides organizations with recommendations around optimal actions to achieve business objectives like customer satisfaction, profits and cost savings. Prescriptive analytics solutions from IBM use optimization technology to solve complex decisions with millions of decision variables, constraints and tradeoffs.
Read the blog post
Benefits
Improve operations

Optimize product planning, reduce inefficiencies and drive smarter operational decision-making.
Increase efficiency

Better utilize capital, personnel, equipment, vehicles and facilities.
Mitigate risks

Gain insight into how decisions can have business-wide impacts and hedge against data uncertainty.
Prescriptive analytics solutions Project Ripasso
Ask your questions, get answers and discover deep insights without delay. Project Ripasso answers your questions in seconds with clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning.
IBM® ILOG® CPLEX Optimization Studio
Enable rapid development and deployment of decision optimization models using mathematical and constraint programming with a model development toolkit.
IBM Decision Optimization for Watson Studio
Combine optimization and machine learning techniques in a unified environment to build the optimal action plan and meet business goals.
IBM Decision Optimization Center
Build and deploy applications to solve complex planning and scheduling challenges with a configurable enterprise platform.
IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimizer for z/OS
Solve mathematical programming models, like MIP/MIQCP, using CPLEX® Optimizer on z/OS®.
Case studies
Aerial of construction workers pouring wet concrete at road construction site.
ÇimSA uses data science to optimize decision-making
ÇimSA used IBM CPLEX Optimization Studio to improve customer service and reduce cement manufacturing, warehousing and distribution costs.
IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization.png
Learn about optimization concepts, understand their applicability across industries and explore how IBM can help.

How prescriptive analytics delivers better financial services

Prescriptive analytics helps deliver better financial services in three key ways. Learn about these use cases for optimization in financial services.
How to improve manufacturing ROI with prescriptive analytics

Learn how manufacturing firms are making better decisions using prescriptive analytics.
Prescriptive analytics - the cure for the healthcare industry

Read how healthcare processes can be improved using decision optimization technology.
Dig deeper

Learn more about prescriptive analytics and decision optimization.
Optimization modeling Optimization solvers Decision optimization Prescriptive analytics 101 IBM Data Science Community ML and prescriptive analytics Learning resources: Decision Optimization