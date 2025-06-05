To support sustainable business growth, you need an order management platform that can deliver specific business outcomes while providing shoppers with modern commerce experiences. Increase customer and employee satisfaction by providing reliable order delivery times and customer service representatives with access to lifetime customer order history, all powered by state-of-the-art technology and robust data search capabilities. The IBM Order Management System is a next-gen, purpose-built solution designed for growth and the freedom of deployment choice.
Our solution is composable and adaptable to any deployment model, cloud provider or technology consumption model. Start with our pre-built components or use Order Hub, our new user interface (UI) and user management framework, to customize your UI using low or no code.
Composability with internal and external applications to utilize the best of innovation wherever it exists in the enterprise.
Business services architecture with an ever-expanding library of pre-built and partner-led services to create new digital and physical customer experiences.
Be ready for any tomorrow by deploying anywhere regardless of cloud-provider or licensing model. Lower your total cost of ownership while supporting your business' growth with industry-leading performance, scalability and security.
Supports business users with a fully customizable solution that enables all users, including differently abled users, to work the way they want.
AI learns over time with bi-directional feedback and provides transparency into logic and decisions.
Elucidate environmental impact to enable more sustainable consumer choices and meet ESG targets.
Act with speed and confidence to mitigate disruptions and build resilient, sustainable supply chains.
Enable trusted data exchange and workflow automation beyond the boundaries with distributed ledger technology and blockchain.
Explore which IBM Order Management System (OMS) configuration works best for your business.