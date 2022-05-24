Where and how we work is much different now. For real estate and facilities management professionals, data is key. It’s the best way to make critical decisions about when and how to reopen facilities. Then once that space is open, data helps keep it — and the people who use it — healthy and productive.
For building and space management, an integrated workplace management solution (IWMS) offers a single source of truth for the information you need. A solution that uses data, IoT and AI gives you a holistic look and insights necessary to make time-sensitive decisions and react quickly if circumstances change. It also helps safeguard the well-being of your users and enables you to better control costs.
Make sure your strategic space planning meets demand with AI-driven insights.
Create a safer, more engaging environment with the right mix of space and workplace services.
Improve efficiency and reduce operating costs for your entire enterprise in a centralized location.
Advance the quality of capital, facility and environmental projects to deliver on time and on budget.
Manage and consolidate leases to right-size your space, reduce costs and analyze financial impacts.
Let your data provide insight and help inform your decisions with simple, intuitive, do-it-yourself reports.
Focus on employee well-being as you develop your return-to-the-workplace strategy. Capture and analyze data from occupancy monitoring to develop greater operational resiliency, react quickly to changing needs and protocols, and make strategic space decisions that show care for employees and occupants.
Modernize operational workflows on the cloud, orchestrate building information using data platforms and transform your facilities management with AI-driven insights. IBM experts with deep functional and technical expertise can help you to combine the latest technologies and IBM TRIRIGA® Application Suite capabilities to optimize workspaces and enable safe operations.
After 95% of IBM’s employees shifted from the office to working from home because of the pandemic, the IBM Global Real Estate (GRE) team was ready with space utilization data to track usage, control costs and adapt to rapidly changing business needs, such as social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.
Schedule a one-on-one consultation to discuss your business needs with experts who can help you transform your real estate and facilities management.
Learn how to create safer spaces, focus on employee well-being and control costs to give everyone the confidence to return to work.
Discover how IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite can provide essential insights for intelligent facilities management operations.