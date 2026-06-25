Introducing Maximo Application Suite 9.2: AI built for asset management that keeps operations running

As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation, the next challenge is operationalizing AI. How to apply intelligence where work happens, connect insight to action, coordinate execution across teams and systems and do it all with the trust and control required for mission-critical environments. For asset-intensive organizations, that operating model comes to life in the domain of physical asset operations.

Maximo Application Suite 9.2 advances this shift by embedding AI more deeply into the daily work of managing assets, teams, safety and operations. Rather than treating AI as a separate layer, Maximo 9.2 applies it where work happens, helping teams identify issues earlier, make better decisions faster and execute with greater consistency in the field.

Maximo 9.2 expands AI across reliability insights, field execution, safety and compliance workflows, document-based information extraction and orchestration across systems. It also introduces agentic workflows designed to help guide decisions and move work forward across these processes in practical, operationally-grounded ways.