Introducing Maximo Application Suite 9.2: AI built for asset management that keeps operations running

IBM is announcing Maximo Application Suite 9.2, a release that brings asset-first AI directly into the workflows that reliability, maintenance, field service, safety and operations teams use every day.
As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation, the next challenge is operationalizing AI. How to apply intelligence where work happens, connect insight to action, coordinate execution across teams and systems and do it all with the trust and control required for mission-critical environments. For asset-intensive organizations, that operating model comes to life in the domain of physical asset operations.
Maximo Application Suite 9.2 advances this shift by embedding AI more deeply into the daily work of managing assets, teams, safety and operations. Rather than treating AI as a separate layer, Maximo 9.2 applies it where work happens, helping teams identify issues earlier, make better decisions faster and execute with greater consistency in the field.
Maximo 9.2 expands AI across reliability insights, field execution, safety and compliance workflows, document-based information extraction and orchestration across systems. It also introduces agentic workflows designed to help guide decisions and move work forward across these processes in practical, operationally-grounded ways.
Organizations already have access to large volumes of operational data, but using that data consistently across teams and processes remains a challenge. Reliability teams need to spot changes before they become failures. Technicians need access to information at the point of work. Safety leaders need better ways to connect reporting and corrective action. Operations and IT teams need systems that work together without constant manual coordination.
Maximo has long provided a foundation for managing that complexity. Maximo Application Suite 9.2 builds on that foundation by embedding AI more deeply into core workflows, helping organizations apply AI in practical ways now while creating a path to broader adoption over time.
One of the most important advances in this release is a new AI-powered capability that helps reliability and asset performance teams move from data to action.
Maximo Condition Insight brings together work orders, inspections, meter readings and reliability strategies to identify patterns in asset behavior and recommend what to do next. This helps teams diagnose issues earlier, make more consistent decisions, and reduce dependence on fragmented systems or individual expertise alone. Condition-based maintenance has traditionally required significant data analysis by experienced specialists, but Maximo now helps simplify and scale that analysis, reducing complexity and the effort required to interpret large volumes of asset data.
Instead of spending time piecing together disconnected information, reliability teams can focus more quickly on the actions most likely to protect uptime and asset performance.
Maximo 9.2 brings AI-powered intelligence to Field Service Management (FSM), enabling the right work to be executed by the right technician at the right time.
Maximo Assistant on Mobile helps technicians use natural language to find asset information, review history and complete work efficiently in the field, while Maximo Visual Inspection enables AI-based visual inspection with local inference directly on the device. At the same time, AI-enabled conversational scheduling and what-if analysis empower planners, schedulers and field service managers to explore changes such as increasing capacity or prioritizing critical work using plain language, and optimizing assignments based on real-time conditions, constraints, and resource availability with faster, data-driven insight. Together, these capabilities strengthen coordination between the field and the back office. Technicians can access the information they need faster, while planners can make smarter, more adaptive decisions as priorities shift.
The result is improved first-time fix rates, better SLA performance, reduced assignment time and increased technician productivity.
For organizations focused on safety and compliance, Maximo 9.2 helps connect these responsibilities more directly to daily operations.
Expanded capabilities across asset-centric waste management, contractor safety oversight and mobile-first safety workflows make it easier to manage compliance, track risk and act in real time. Field teams can capture incidents, complete inspections, and initiate permit to work processes directly on a mobile device, improving data accuracy and responsiveness while reducing reliance on manual or disconnected processes. At the same time, AI-assisted incident classification helps improve the consistency and completeness of reporting by suggesting categories and identifying similar events, making it easier to detect patterns and strengthen overall data quality.
All this matters because safety is most effective when it is part of daily operations rather than treated as a separate process. By bringing together incident capture, waste tracking, contractor oversight and follow-up actions in a single system, Maximo 9.2 helps organizations strengthen compliance while supporting faster, more consistent responses across safety and environmental workflows.
Maximo 9.2 also expands how organizations can use information that has traditionally been difficult to access and analyze.
With Lease Abstraction in Maximo Real Estate and Facilities, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) can help extract key information from leases and make that information usable more quickly. This process reduces the time spent reading through long documents and manually entering data into systems, a process that can take up a significant portion of the workday. By simplifying how unstructured data is captured and applied, organizations can spend less time searching for and processing information and more time focusing on serving customers and driving operational outcomes. More broadly, AI-enabled document abstraction will continue to extend beyond leases to other document types such as OEM maintenance manuals, inspection procedures, software licensing agreements and technical documentation.
This represents the starting point for how Maximo can apply retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) across the suite, with the ability to unlock and operationalize information from a wider range of documents over time.
As organizations expand their use of AI, the challenge is not just building models or generating insights. It is connecting those capabilities across systems and ensuring they can be applied consistently in day-to-day operations.
Maximo 9.2 helps address this by strengthening how data, workflows and AI Agents are connected across the enterprise. With capabilities such as the MCP Server, organizations can bring their own agents and integrate them directly with Maximo Manage APIs, enabling AI to participate more seamlessly in existing operational processes without relying on manual coordination between disconnected tools. This approach recognizes that organizations use a variety of AI solutions and provides a consistent way to connect them into Maximo-driven workflows.
This gives IT and operations leaders greater control over how AI is deployed, governed, and scaled. It also allows teams to move work forward more efficiently across EAM, ERP, IoT and other platforms. By creating a more unified approach to data and execution, Maximo 9.2 helps organizations move beyond isolated AI use cases and build a foundation for broader, more connected operations.
Maximo Application Suite 9.2 reflects IBM’s continued focus on practical, asset-first AI for organizations that need to improve reliability, safety and execution without adding unnecessary complexity.
By embedding AI into the flow of work, this release helps organizations start with targeted use cases, deliver value more quickly and build a foundation for broader transformation over time.
To learn more, join the webinar on 30 June 2026, explore the AI in Maximo Application Suite product page and follow related release content and demos from IBM.