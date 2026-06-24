IBM Maximo: AI for asset management that keeps the world running

Bring AI into maintenance, field execution, reliability and planning to deliver the right insights, recommendations and actions for each user.

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Maximo 9.2 is here
Bring asset-focused AI directly into the workflows that keep maintenance, field service, and facilities operations running.
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Operations are under pressure. AI in Maximo is changing how work gets done.

Industrial organizations are being challenged to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and operate more efficiently while managing growing complexity, workforce gaps, and disconnected systems. Too often, operational data, expertise, and decisions remain siloed across teams and applications, slowing execution and limiting productivity.

IBM Maximo brings AI and agents directly into maintenance, reliability, field execution, and planning workflows. With embedded and extensible capabilities, Maximo helps teams surface the right insights, automate actions, and support better decisions in the flow of work so organizations can operate more efficiently and reliably at scale. 

Where AI in Maximo goes to work

Decades of expertise to the field

Put the knowledge of your best technicians, your documentation, and your asset history in the palm of every worker's hand so field teams can diagnose, capture, and close work with more confidence. Access asset history, failure patterns, and prior work in natural language. Help newer workers act with the confidence of more experienced teams.

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Turn condition signals into action

Connect monitoring, anomaly detection, inspection insights, and reliability strategy so teams can understand what is happening, decide what matters, and move directly toward the right work. See abnormal behavior explained in plain language. Spot emerging issues earlier with anomaly detection and condition intelligence

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Get the right work done faster

Give teams the information they need to prioritize work, allocate resources, and keep operations moving. Maximo brings together work, asset, and operational data to help organizations make faster decisions, focus on the highest-value activities, and reduce delays. Align resources to priorities, optimize schedules, and ensure critical work gets completed efficiently while improving productivity and overall performance.

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Turn documents into operational intelligence

Critical real estate and facility information is often trapped in documents, requiring manual review and data entry before it can be used. Maximo uses AI-powered lease abstraction to extract and structure key data, transforming documents into operational intelligence that improves efficiency, accuracy, compliance, and decision-making across facilities and real estate operations.

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Find recurring risks before they lead to repeat incidents

Safety teams collect incident data every day, but identifying patterns across thousands of records is often manual and time-consuming. IBM Maximo uses AI to categorize incidents, surface similar events, and help teams uncover recurring risks faster, improving investigations, strengthen reporting accuracy, and take action before minor incidents turn into major events

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Connect action across the operation

Move beyond isolated insights. Maximo helps teams coordinate approvals, workflows, and connected tools so AI can help advance work across the operation with governance and control. Extend Maximo with IBM and partner capabilities through connected tooling. Coordinate workflows across teams, tools, and systems

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Why now

68% Skills shortages

68% of facility operators and technicians are above the age of 45. Experienced workers are retiring, tribal knowledge is vanishing, and newer staff need to perform like veterans faster than ever1

 85% Work and data is too fragmented to act fast

85% of operators struggle with poor-quality, fragmented data. Workers spend nearly a third of the day searching for information, wasting valuable time and resulting in slower, less confident decision-making.2

 28% Operations have moved past dashboards

Sites experience an average wrench time between 25-35%. Technician time is lost to non-wrench activity such as searching, documenting and escalating. Signals, history, manuals, plans and decisions sit across systems and roles. Time lost searching is time lost acting.3

 40% Operational processes remain manual

Organizations lose up to 40% of productivity due to context switching, with employees constantly navigating across multiple platforms, systems, and workflows.4

Benefits

Start today without training

Get started delivering value from day one, without the need to train models, or users for most use cases.
Role-aware operational acces

Work with role-aware access to operational data, records, and workflows so every team member sees what they need, in the way they need to act on it.
Built-in Maximo security

Respect Maximo security, permissions, and access controls by design. AI inherits the same governance your operation already trusts.
Grounded in your operation

Ground AI in asset history, work history, procedures, and operational context. Answers and recommendations reflect how your operation actually runs.

Industries

Help field crews, maintenance teams, and reliability leaders diagnose faster, respond sooner, and manage critical infrastructure with greater consistency.

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Worker in helmet and reflective jacket uses a tablet at an electrical substation during sunset with power lines visible.

Reduce firefighting by turning condition data, work history, and procedural knowledge into clearer diagnostics, optimized schedules, and smarter action.

Get the manufacturing practical guide
Technician in cleanroom suit and blue gloves assembling electronic components inside a server or hardware unit in a lab setting

Apply generative AI across exploration, production, and asset management. Improve safety, accelerate decisions, and unlock value from decades of operational data.

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Industrial worker, gas detection, refinery equipment inspection

Optimize fleet operations, logistics, and transportation asset management with AI-driven insights that improve safety, accelerate decisions, and unlock value from decades of operational and mobility data.

Get the fleet maintenance guide
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Take the next step

Unlock the value of AI across operations, maintenance, asset management, and service delivery with Maximo. Improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, reduce downtime, and turn decades of enterprise and operational data into actionable insights that drive smarter, more resilient business outcomes.

  1. Book a live demo
  2. Book an AI workshop