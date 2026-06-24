Industrial organizations are being challenged to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and operate more efficiently while managing growing complexity, workforce gaps, and disconnected systems. Too often, operational data, expertise, and decisions remain siloed across teams and applications, slowing execution and limiting productivity.

IBM Maximo brings AI and agents directly into maintenance, reliability, field execution, and planning workflows. With embedded and extensible capabilities, Maximo helps teams surface the right insights, automate actions, and support better decisions in the flow of work so organizations can operate more efficiently and reliably at scale.