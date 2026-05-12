Agentic process automation for the enterprise

Enterprise-grade AI automation-a trusted foundation with intelligent orchestration

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AI agility. Process reliability. Enterprises need both.

Enterprises need AI embedded in core business processes without sacrificing compliance or control

Most AI solutions operate outside of core workflows, limiting real operational impact. Traditional automation platforms cannot handle the variability and judgment modern business demands. The result is a growing gap between AI experimentation and production-grade execution in regulated industries where failure is not an option.

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Two integrated, purpose-built layers

The process layer

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation handles workflow orchestration, case management, human-in-the-loop approvals, and compliance audit logging.

The enterprise AI control plane

watsonx Orchestrate coordinates AI agents at scale with multi-agent orchestration, real-time observability, policy enforcement, and open connectivity.

Relevant products

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation and watsonx Orchestrate are deeply integrated by design and each purpose-built for its role. Together they deliver governed agentic process automation for enterprises.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

A modular, AI-powered platform combining workflows, decisions, content services, and case management with enterprise-grade governance and compliance.

Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation
watsonx Orchestrate

An enterprise AI control plane to build, deploy, and manage AI agents that reason, act, and coordinate tasks across systems with real-time intelligence.

Explore watsonx Orchestrate

Related services

Automation consulting services

Learn how to enable enterprises to move beyond simple task automations to handling high-profile, customer-facing and revenue-producing processes with built-in adoption and scale. 

 Explore Automation consulting services
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Real stories, real impact

Claims Connection Group

Claims Connection Group modernized property insurance claims with Business Automation Workflow, RPA, and watsonx Orchestrate, streamlining policy interpretation and giving customers clarity upfront.

70%
faster claim resolution
30-50%
drop in manual processing
Read the case study
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Take the next step

Ready to see it in action?
Talk to an IBM specialist about deploying agentic process automation in your environment.