Enterprise-grade AI automation-a trusted foundation with intelligent orchestration
Most AI solutions operate outside of core workflows, limiting real operational impact. Traditional automation platforms cannot handle the variability and judgment modern business demands. The result is a growing gap between AI experimentation and production-grade execution in regulated industries where failure is not an option.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation handles workflow orchestration, case management, human-in-the-loop approvals, and compliance audit logging.
watsonx Orchestrate coordinates AI agents at scale with multi-agent orchestration, real-time observability, policy enforcement, and open connectivity.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation and watsonx Orchestrate are deeply integrated by design and each purpose-built for its role. Together they deliver governed agentic process automation for enterprises.
A modular, AI-powered platform combining workflows, decisions, content services, and case management with enterprise-grade governance and compliance.
An enterprise AI control plane to build, deploy, and manage AI agents that reason, act, and coordinate tasks across systems with real-time intelligence.
Learn how to enable enterprises to move beyond simple task automations to handling high-profile, customer-facing and revenue-producing processes with built-in adoption and scale.
Claims Connection Group modernized property insurance claims with Business Automation Workflow, RPA, and watsonx Orchestrate, streamlining policy interpretation and giving customers clarity upfront.