Scaling personalized communication is a challenge for any large healthcare network, and Oncoclínicas&Co, Latin America’s largest oncology-focused group, was no exception.

Operating more than 140 units and serving hundreds of thousands of patients annually, the organization faced growing complexity in managing frequent, time-sensitive interactions. Patients had come to expect the immediacy and personal attention of in-clinic care, but digital channels didn’t deliver the same experience. Fragmented systems and manual processes created delays and high disconnection rates, making it harder to maintain the seamless, empathetic service patients expected.

To preserve the human touch and their reputation for accessibility, Oncoclínicas needed to unify communications, automate routine tasks and enable faster, more reliable connections—without adding operational complexity.

“At Oncoclínicas&Co, our mission goes beyond technical treatment. I deeply believe that every patient deserves not only clinical excellence but also humanized, agile and attentive care,” says Adriana Bacov, CX Director at Oncoclínicas.